Mention Me will flag mixed e-commerce results when non-essential retail resumes — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





After the strong performance in the first quarter, online sales in the home and horticultural sector fell by 11%, the largest decrease last month.

This is primarily due to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, where people instead accept the opportunity to interact outdoors in pubs and restaurants and return to the office.

On the other hand, more social events on the horizon meant that the health and beauty sector remained close to expected levels.

Over the past few years, fashion sales have fallen by -4% during this period. This year it decreased by -5%. Health and cosmetology typically show an increase of + 4% during this period, with a reported increase of + 2% in 2021. The gift and occasion sector is also stable.

Online orders for food and beverage brands remain strong (down only 3% month-on-month), despite the resumption of external services at hospitality facilities.

The introduction to this sector is the same as last month, suggesting that consumers are buying their favorite food and beverage brands and continuing to recommend them to their friends.

Simon Dring, Head of Retail Insights, said: While uncertainty will continue to dominate over the next few months, in-store retailers will sigh of relief that they are still interested in what consumers offer.

Early signs look promising, but to maintain this, retailers in physical stores need to find ways to differentiate themselves from their online competitors. If you can’t, you run the risk of losing your business if the in-store shopping novelty diminishes.

He adds: Brand loyalty, targeted engagement, and customer retention strategies are the only ways to retain new customers or repeat customers, online or offline.

As a result, more and more retailers have focused on connecting and developing relationships with their target customers over the past year.

The online shift happened long before the pandemic, and I don’t think the tide has changed again.

The success of these retailers lies in combining online and offline channels to create a smooth omni-channel experience. The pureplay brand, on the other hand, must now act to transform people from first-time buyers and “online curiosity” to loyal customers.

