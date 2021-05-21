Studies say periodontal disease can lead to severe Covid-19 infections





A new report shows that maintaining good oral hygiene can overcome Covid-19, suggesting a direct link between oral hygiene and fatal infections. I am.

This report was published in the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP), the leading organization of periodontologists in the United States.

Dr. James G. Wilson, President of AAP, said in the report: “It is well established that systemic inflammation is associated with not only periodontal disease but also some other respiratory illnesses. Therefore, Covid-19, which is also known to cause an inflammatory response. In the midst of such a global epidemic, efforts to avoid the onset or exacerbation of periodontal disease are absolutely important. “

In addition, a report from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, reveals a direct link between gums and inflammation and infections, and oral hygiene can exacerbate Covid-19 complications and even lead to death. There is also sex.

According to this study, people with gum problems and periodontitis are 8.8 times more likely to die of Covid-19. Not only this, such people are 3.5 times more likely to need hospitalization for Covid-19 and 4.5 times more likely to need a ventilator.

It also became clear that oral health played a vital role in the post-recovery period of Covid. Dr. Mohendar Narula, Founder and Chairman of MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt, sheds more light on this. “Gingival care and oral hygiene have always been important, but have become even more important during this pandemic. This second wave of Covid-19 has increased oral symptoms.”

He continued on maintaining gum health. “But by maintaining optimal gum health with simple steps such as brushing twice a day, cleaning the tongue, flossing, and gargling, people can better fight these life-threatening illnesses. One year and regular dental examinations are known to minimize the severity of Covid-19 and its associated complications. “

In addition, Dr. Narula said: Gingival and oral health. It has become clear that taking care of oral hygiene can protect people from the complications after this Covid-19 infection. “

Oral care needs to be part of every individual’s health recommendations, and its importance has grown significantly during this pandemic.

