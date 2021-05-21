Spotify’s new search filter enhances iOS and Android user experience: Collaboration with Storytel details





Spotify is innovating with new features that further improve the user’s music experience and enhance online services.

First, Spotify has decided to collaborate with Storytel, which is expected to expand its popular audio streaming app to the audiobook market.

In addition, the music streaming service has also received new search filters for iOS and Android versions. Specifically, the new mobile version of Spotify provides advanced music and podcast search filters that work when users type something in the app’s search bar. These new search tools include different categories such as songs, playlists, albums, podcasts and shows, profiles, episodes, and top results.

Here’s how Spotify’s new search filter works to give you more ideas.

Spotify new search filter details

According to the latest Phone Arena report, Spotify’s new features are below the app’s search bar. If you want to filter the search bar, you need to tap one of the search filters and then enter what you are looking for.

When the Spotify app finds results, it’s in the form of carefully selected podcast episodes, songs, albums, playlists, or other media content available on streaming platforms. Based on these details, Spotify’s new search filters on Android and iPhone devices have been specially created to make your search activity faster and easier.

Besides the new search filters, Spotify is also making other innovations, such as partnering with other giants.

Collaboration between Spotify and Storytel

TechCrunch reported that Spotify has decided to partner with its audiobook platform, Storytel. Thanks to their partnership, popular music streaming apps are expected to expand their reach to the audiobook market.

Jona Tellander, CEO and Founder of Storytel, said:

