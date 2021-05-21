Google Pixel 6’s design and size revealed, bigger than expected





Following on from the Google Pixel 6 Pro that leaked yesterday, let’s take a look at the design of its sibling Pixel 6. Both of these leaks are from the same person @OnLeaks (via 91mobiles) and both show CAD-based rendering. Two phones. So these designs are probably perfect.

The Google Pixel 6 offers a design similar to the “Pro” brothers, but not too small.

That said, Pixel 6 is very similar to its larger siblings. It’s never much smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro. For those who want a small cell phone, that’s a shame.

Google has provided a smaller variant of its flagship for years, and last year its only “flagship” was very compact, as it features a 6-inch display. According to sources, the Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch display.

The size of the phone is approximately 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm (11.8mm). It has a thicker bezel than the Pixel 6 Pro, but it’s not surprising given its design and flat display. Still, these bezels look thicker than most flagship-grade phones these days.

The overall design is very similar to that of the Pixel 6 Pro. The phone is made of metal and glass, and its strange looking camera strip is included on the back.

The back includes two cameras, not the periscope camera

Speaking of cameras, two are attached to the back side of this. The “professional” model periscope camera is not part of this phone. You may be looking at the same main camera and ultra-wide unit as the Pixel 6 Pro. Google plans to finally offer a new camera sensor after using the same main camera as the Pixel 2 and later.

It contains a hole in the display camera and is centered as shown here. The power / lock, volume up and volume down buttons are all on the right side of this phone.

As you can see, the Type-C USB port is on the bottom of the device and the phone has a dual tone finish. You can check out either the image below or the embedded video.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available later this year, probably in September or October.

