New Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone features come from science fiction movies





Thursday, May 20th is Global Accessibility Awareness Day, and Apple celebrated by adding many new accessibility features to its devices. Among these are some updates for the Apple Watch, iPhone and iPad, which feel like they came directly from science fiction movies.

Perhaps the most spectacular and futuristic of these new features is the Assistive Touch for the Apple Watch. In other words, you can operate your Apple Watch with one hand. The watch detects the minimum movements of the muscles and tendons of the hand via an accelerometer, gyroscope and pulse sensor, so it can be operated with a small gesture by the hand wearing the watch.

Various combinations of finger movements, such as pinching and squeezing, give the user control over the watch. Apple Watch also recognizes wrist tilt and allows the user to navigate the Watch’s on-screen cursor in this way.

Apple has promised an Assistive Touch for the Apple Watch “later this year,” so we’re looking forward to the option to see watchOS 8 in the fall.

Currently available only in the UK, US and France are sign language bookings for Apple Support. Perhaps FaceTime-based SignTime allows customers to communicate directly in sign language when booking Apple Care. Accessing the Apple Store allows users to connect directly to the sign language interpreter in their browser and communicate with their employees. Other languages ​​and regions will be added in the future.

The iPhone also has some innovations. VoiceOver will be able to recognize and explain the details of the images. The iPhone also recognizes the text in the photo and reads it aloud. The artificial intelligence behind this can also recognize and explain a person’s position with respect to the environment.

For the iPad, there is line-of-sight tracking support that tracks where a person is looking on the screen, and there are more pointers depending on the person’s line of sight. When climbing stairs to a place on the screen that corresponds to an action like a tap.

Cupertino engineers have also come up with something to combat noise pollution. The iPhone plays background noise to mask other ambient noise, allowing the user to focus, calm, and relax. If desired, you can integrate background noise into the movie or song you’re playing.

Another feature in the field of accessibility that will appear later this year is the ability to replace buttons with sound. So, for example, the user can make a tongue-clicking sound instead of pressing a button.

Apple has certainly spent hours of developer time and creative thinking on accessibility features. Some, such as the one-handed operation of the Apple Watch, are certainly used outside the disabled community.

If you want to buy any of these sci-fi devices, you need to check out the best deals on Apple Watch, the best deals on iPhone, and the best deals on iPad.

This article was originally published in Macwelt. Translated by Karen Haslam.

