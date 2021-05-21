Leak unveils MacBook Air redesigned with thinner design and color





According to a recent report, Apple is working on a radically redesigned version of the MacBook Air, which also features a “thin and light” design, multiple color options, and changes to almost every aspect of the machine. I will.

Leaker Jon Prosser recently unveiled a rendering aimed at accurately representing the next-generation MacBook Air.

According to Prosser, the MacBook Air’s design is no longer tapered, but overall it’s fairly thin and hardly fits the height of the USB-C port. Obviously there are two USB-C ports, one on each side of the machine. Bloomberg journalist Mark Garman also said that the next MacBook Air will feature a “thin and light” design.

Apple’s current MacBook Air, which has the same design since 2017, is 0.63 inches thick at its thickest part and weighs 2.8 pounds. Despite the Monica “Air,” the current “MacBook Air” is actually 0.02 inches thicker than the thickest part of the MacBook Pro. By making the redesigned MacBook Air thinner and lighter, you can further differentiate it from the 13-inch MacBook Pro and make it as good as its name.

One way Apple seems to make the next MacBook Air lighter is to reduce the size of the laptop. Gurman considers Apple to reduce the perimeter border of the 13-inch screen to reduce the overall footprint while maintaining the same display size as the current MacBook Air and full-frame keyboards I explained that I did.

Like the 24-inch iMac, the new MacBook Air will feature a white bezel with full-size function keys and a white Magic Keyboard, Prosser said. The large function keys are said to have pushed down the entire keyboard, thereby reducing the size of the trackpad. There’s also a major redesign on the underside of the MacBook Air, eliminating the four rubber legs for support. Instead, there are two long vertical strips.

According to Prosser, one of the most important changes is the range of colors first offered on the MacBook Air, which reflects the 24-inch iMac color palette. Specifically, the colors will obviously be “very close, if not the same, as the shades found on the new 24-inch iMac stand.” In contrast to the bolder and more striking colors on the back of the iMac, the iMac has more pastel colors on the stand.

The next MacBook Air will feature an Apple silicon chip and a resurgence of MagSafe charging. This hasn’t been on the MacBook Air since 2017. The MacBook Pro will regain its “MagSafe” charging connector this year as well. Promotes faster charging speed.

The current MacBook Air, which was upgraded with Apple Silicon in November 2020, is expected to remain in Apple’s lineup as an entry-level product. The company is also reportedly considering offering a larger 15-inch MacBook Air at some point in the future, but the idea has been shelved for the next generation.

According to Gurman and Prosser, the new MacBook Air will be released in late 2021 or 2022 at the earliest. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated that Apple will announce a new MacBook Air at some point in 2022, suggesting that it may not be updated in 2021. The prediction was also echoed by DigiTimes. Apple has already adopted a mini LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

