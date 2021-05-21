Tech MVP 2021: Introducing the Most Valuable Products | Digital





Campaign Asia Pacific is excited to announce the winners of the first list celebrating the region’s most technologically innovative products serving the Marcom industry.

Tech MVP 2021 launched in March in two categories: Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product. Click here to view the Most Valuable Professional winners.

This was the first project in the Asia-Pacific region to honor technology talent and products, with rigorous standards developed in collaboration with industry technology leaders to ensure the legitimacy of the list. As a result, the quality of the entries we received was amazing.

The most valuable products were open to companies operating within advertising and marketing or servicing advertising and marketing. This list recognizes products developed from the Asia Pacific region, or products that are significantly tailored to the region and show originality, scalability, and business success.

The companies submitted to the list were measured across five key criteria: originality, scalability, business strategy, success, and ongoing investment. The rigorous judgment process combined quantitative evaluation (each entry was scored over five criteria with a total score of 25) and qualitative analysis.

The review was conducted by a panel of senior technical experts consisting of:

David Uchimoto, Engineering Director, The Trade Desk Ian Hocking, VP Digital, South China Morning Post Kaythaya Maw, Chief Technology Officer APAC, Wunderman Thompson Roshni Chatterjee, Marketing and Community Director, Jungle Ventures Rupert Privett, APAC Lead, Ad-lib Digital Jessica Goodfellow, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Technology Leader, Campaign Asia Pacific.

Important Note: Judges have been excluded from judging entries submitted by the company.

The 10 MVPs below have checked all the boxes they need, etc. Their innovations are cookie-free, rethinking targeting in a privacy-friendly manner, fixing inefficiencies in collecting consumer insights, improving brand security, and connecting brands and influencers. Actively disrupt the industry by digitizing offline assets and providing new ways to create and deliver content. We hope that their stories show how the Asia Pacific region is leading the way in innovation and inspire more entrepreneurs and developers to tell their stories.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who considered the product. We look forward to reading your entry again in 2022.

In order of highest downgrade, the 2021 Tech’s most valuable products in the campaign are:

