Google’s new Project Starline makes video chat more realistic

Over the past year, I’ve become accustomed to video chat platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet. I’ve also become accustomed to hours of video hangouts, tech glitches, and the fatigue and anxiety of staring at all these boxes in one place. But what if video chat actually feels like sitting in front of a real person and talking naturally?

Unveiled at the Google I / O Developer Conference keynote on Tuesday, Google’s Project Starline uses advanced technology to take video calls to the next level. You sit in front of what looks like a window and, on the other side, see another life-sized, three-dimensional person. You can talk naturally, make gestures and make eye contact as if you were sitting facing the table.

With Google’s Project Starline, it looks like you’re actually talking to someone through a window instead of a video chat.

Project Starline combines software such as computer vision, machine learning, spatial audio, and real-time compression with hardware such as the new lightfield display system for volume and depth without the need for AR or VR glasses or headsets. To increase. This can make people feel like they’re sitting opposite you, and technology can decline, Google executives said.

Google Meet is a popular place to work and socialize during a pandemic, and Google makes it easy for people to connect (and compete with other users such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams). , Added some new features throughout the year. However, Project Starline does more than just add the ability to change the background of video chats.

In 2010, Cisco tried a similar, but much lower-tech concept, with a high-definition camera and microphone built into the TV, at a price tag of $ 599. It was abolished after about two years. And nowadays, some apps on the market like Spatial have tried to move the virtual conferencing format to virtual reality, but due to the cost and comfort barriers of headsets, they actually Nothing has been successful.

Project Starline uses computer vision, machine learning, spatial audio, and real-time compression with a new lightfield display system to create 3D images of people you’re chatting with.

Project Starline may face similar barriers to consumer recruitment. It requires special custom equipment and is currently only available in some Google offices. The company is demonstrating with healthcare and media partners for early feedback and plans to pilot it in the business space later this year. But Google said its goal was to make Project Starline technology more affordable and accessible, and to incorporate some of these advances into existing communication tools.

Google said in a blog post that more information will arrive later this year.

