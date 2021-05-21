iOS 15 really wants to get this smart new Google Photos security feature – BGR





Google has announced the latest software development, including Android 12, at I / O 2021 and is waiting for Apple to do the same. Just a few weeks after the main WWDC 2021 keynote announcing new software innovations that Apple has devised for its products. Given that the iPhone is the most popular Apple product, iOS 15 is the most promising announcement from the show — iPadOS 15 is just as exciting this year, given what Apple did with the iPad Pro. It will be an upgrade.

Most of the key features and redesigns of Android 12 were leaked before the I / O press event, but iOS 15 is more mysterious. Earlier this year, we saw some leaks listing some of the common software improvements expected from iOS 15. We are looking at improved notifications, a new lock screen design for the iPhone, new privacy features, and a new home screen for the iPad. .. Unlike Android leaks, there are no iOS 15 visuals either. But after seeing Google’s announcement this week, we’re looking forward to “copying” one of the latest features Google has added to Photos, iOS 15.

Google has announced a new lock folder feature for Google Photos that works as the name implies. This allows users to place their photos in folders that they don’t want others to access, using apps that access their devices, photos, or display them in their photo feeds.

New “Locked Folder” for Android 12. Image source: Google

As you can see in the image above, the locked folder is password or PIN protected and supports biometrics. This means an Android fingerprint reader, but it may work if face unlock technology is also available.

This is the kind of feature that iPhone and iPad users have been waiting for for years to hit iOS. Apple has added a “hidden” folder to the Photos app, but anyone with access to a phone or tablet can see the contents of the folder as long as they know it’s there. Protecting your folders with a PIN or Face ID can be the next step.

For sensitive documents that you need to carry around, you may need to lock your photos with a password. This is the kind of personal data that needs to be protected beyond the screen lock on the phone. Third-party apps can already lock photos with a password, but adding functionality to the default Photos app is a welcome addition to your iPhone and iPad.

Google didn’t elaborate on the locked folders during the keynote, but Android police have a complete summary of the features.

The @googlephotos locked folder allows you to add photos to your passcode-protected space. If you scroll through your photos or other apps on your phone, you won’t see your photos. Locked Folder was first released on Google Pixel and will be released on more Android devices throughout the year. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/yGNoQ8vLdq

— Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Locked folders are on the bottom tab of the library[ユーティリティ]It’s in the section. If you choose to save your photos to a protected folder, your photos will be permanently deleted from your cloud storage. That is, locked folders do not apply to the cloud and Google does not sync photos between locally locked folders and cloud locked folders. Protected images only exist on phones that have locked folders enabled. This is part of the security feature. The downside is that if your phone is lost, stolen or damaged, your photos can be lost forever. The fix is ​​actually relatively easy. You can also save images to other devices, such as computers and storage drives.

According to Android police, you can’t edit photos in a locked folder, so you need to move the photos out of the folder. Also, searching for images and creating albums is not supported, so you will have to manually scroll through the photos to find the document you are looking for.

Locked folders are initially available on your Pixel smartphone and later expanded to other Android devices. With iOS 15, Apple will be able to make this kind of feature available on all iPhones and iPads.

WWDC 2021 will begin on June 7th and the main keynote will be streamed online on Apple’s Event Hub and YouTube.

