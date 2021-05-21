Overwatch 2s massive 5v5 move is actually the right call





As Overwatch moves to 5v5, Reinhardt will respond to some major changes.

Blizzard Entertainment

Thursday’s big Overwatch 2 stream started with a big announcement. The player-versus-player (PvP) side of the game, basically the current Overwatch, is moving from 6v6 to 5v5 by eliminating one tank from each team.

This is a big change and one of the biggest changes in the game’s five-year history. As a result, many of the overwatches need to be adjusted and the changes will be reflected in the current game. The more I think about it, the more it seems like a correct call.

Many of the reasons given by game director Aaron Keller make a lot of sense. With two less tanks on the map, the visual confusion is eliminated and things are streamlined. Tanks occupy a lot of space and can be noisy and distracting.

Blizzard has always endeavored to make our battles readable and very understandable, Keller said. It can be difficult to keep track of what the other 11 players are doing on the battlefield. Removing two of them simplifies everything and allows the player to understand everything that is happening around them and therefore make better choices.

This move makes it easier to follow the game as an esports and shortens the learning curve for new players. Overwatch can be as close as possible to a traditional first-person shooter without removing abilities or completely killing tanks and shields. Even Hell, Winston players will need to tackle their goals more, thanks to his long-range alternative shooting.

That big, big change requires Blizzard to rethink how all heroes work. As former director Jeff Kaplan suggested earlier this year, tanks have been modified to focus on brawls rather than protection. We have identified some possible changes to Reinhardt, Zarya, Winston and D.Va. Orisha also seems to be lined up for a large-scale rework.

Other heroes will also need to make major changes. For example, what does Bastion put in Overwatch 2 with one less tank or shield to protect the enemy? At present, good snipers will be engaged in outdoor activities with only one tank. How will Widowmaker, Ashe and Hanzo rebalance?

And there are many crowd control abilities that tanks can’t protect their teammates so much. Overwatch 2 gave us a glimpse of the fact that Mace’s primary fire no longer freezes enemies. The McLee’s Flash Van is also destined and Bridget may be ready for overhaul. In other words, more changes will be made as part of the move to 5v5.

We heard about the role-based passive abilities that all heroes may have during BlizzConline. Tanks are more boop proof and give less final charge to attacking enemies. All damage heroes move fast and all support has passive self-healing. These changes are still under development and Team 4 emphasized yesterday.

Those passive things were confusing me at the time. I thought it would take away the uniqueness of each hero. But after the 5v5 news, everything now makes much more sense.

We’re excited to see the gameplay become more fluid and dynamic, DPS heroes flanking more often, and tanks breaking into enemy faces. Teamwork is still important, but there will be more opportunities for big solo play.

Bunker comps can be a thing of the past, and given the lack of protection from tanks, players may need to keep moving. They need to rely on more permanent coverage from objects and structures scattered around the map. I think we often see much more aggressive play than passive overall.

From a big business perspective, this move makes sense. Overwatch players have long been dissatisfied with the long cue time, especially after switching to 2-2-2 roll lock in 2019. Blizzard has tried several things to mitigate this, including incentives for players to make role choices and drops more flexible. Put it in the flex queue and put it in the queue for all three roles.

Still, the queue time for tank roles usually remains much shorter than DPS and support. This should be because fewer players are queued as tanks than the other two roles. Removing one of the tank slots gives you two less places to fill the match, which seems less popular. This will reduce cueing time and cause one of the players to be very dissatisfied with the game. It certainly helps prevent players from getting impatient with long queue times as they switch to other games.

Overwatch is an ever-evolving live service game. If something doesn’t work, you need to change it. That’s the way things are done. If you can remove Scatter Arrows, Bastions Shields, Unlimited Heroes, and Mercys old Resurrection, you can also remove tanks from each team.

Still, it’s sad to say goodbye to some of the great tank synergies that have been seen over the years. The classic Reinhard-Zarya pairing is gone, and soon the classic self-destruction and earth shutter combo is no longer seen. One of my other concerns is that Overwatch is one of the best in terms of balance. This change completely overturns it.

It feels like a professional tanker or someone who has been aiming for a shot in the Overwatch League for a long time. There are still two, and perhaps three, tank players on the team’s roster. It’s unrealistic to expect one player to master all the tanks, and the team still needs one or two subs. However, tank pros have half the chance to play in OWL games. Faced with the possibility of getting on the bench more often, they may consider opportunities in other esports.

I also feel that players have enjoyed playing Overwatch for years with their five companions. So I hope there is still room for custom modes for 6v6 games. Even in an arcade, it might not make much sense given the big balance changes and the design of the new map.

Undoubtedly, this is a dangerous move. Many fans are already very angry about it. Ruin Overwatch if Blizzard doesn’t nail the important balance and hero changes needed to do this job as much as I talked to myself to like the idea overall There is likely to be.

But I believe in Blizzard. All the changes I’ve heard so far suggest that Overwatch 2 is a revolution, not an evolution, and Im is completely in the ride.

So far, the only new Overwatch 2 hero is the DPS character Sojourn. I don’t know what Blizzard is preparing for future tanks, so I hope it fits naturally into the role of hybrid tanks. And hey, it’s 20% less likely that someone on your team will leave the ranked game early. So at least it’s there.

