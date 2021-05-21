Snap New spec, Google Starline Telepresence, Wal-Mart Acquires Zeekit for AR Tryon





Los Angeles-May 20: In this screenshot, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel is on stage … [+] Virtual SnapPartner Summit 2021 held in Los Angeles on May 20, 2021. (Photo by Snap Partner Summit 2021-Snap Inc / Getty Images on Snap Inc)

Getty Images on Snap Inc

Snap has released details for upcoming 3.0 versions of Specs and AR glasses. These are currently in the hands of some developers. Last year, the company secured $ 1 billion in AR device development and made 12 acquisitions over the last five years to add firepower to this effort. The specs have been significantly upgraded to allow users to actually see the AR.

Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai will speak during virtual Google I / O … [+] Developer meeting on laptop computers held in Tiskilwa, Illinois, USA on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The event will showcase the company’s latest software development for developers and provide a way to create next-generation apps.Photographer: Daniel Acker / Bloomberg

2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

At this week’s Google I / O, at an annual meeting focused on the press, analysts, and developers, the company made two important XR announcements. The first is an upgrade to mobile AR maps (Google Live Maps), and then a photo-realistic volume telepresence system named Starline.

Google’s Starline promises telepresence technology that recreates video conferencing images like never before. The video participants are scanned in 3D, so they look very realistic. The model is then compressed and shared on the network for participants to view.

Apple Inc. Fellow Phil Schiller arrives at the US District Court in Oakland, California … [+] Monday, May 17, 2021 in the United States. Epic Games Inc. The judge, who oversees the high stakes trial between Apple Inc. and Apple Inc., has hinted at a compromise that could quell at least some of the gamemaker’s concerns. Users who say the iPhone maker’s virtual store is not their only shopping option. Photographer: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers does not appear to be impressed with Epic’s antitrust proceedings against the App Store. Epic sought to establish Apple as an essential utility, an infrastructure that could be withheld in an uncompetitive way, like a bridge, but it didn’t land. So far, Epic seems to have done an unconvincing job of portraying themselves as helpless entrepreneurs oppressed by greedy men. I was about to hear from celebrity CEO Tim Cook. This may be the most important testimony of this bench trial.

Front view of the new Nreal Light Augmented Reality smart glasses.

Nreal

On the more comical side of the news, Unreal is suing Chinese smartglass maker Nreal because the brand names are so similar that they cause confusion. We weren’t confused. In fact, I couldn’t even think of similar names. But, as you say, it’s a bit like wear and location. Epic requires a large legal department.

Tel Aviv-based startup Zeekit allows users to effectively try on clothes when shopping online.

Walmart

Walmart has acquired Zeekit, a virtual clothing fitting startup. This app allows shoppers to try on clothes while shopping online. Leverage real-time image processing, AI, and computer vision to show someone what they look like within an item, taking into account body dimensions, garment size, and product fabric.

Reference design for the new Digilens AR HMD.

Digilens

Digilens has announced a new reference design for standalone AR smart glasses. Road to VR Ben Lang demonstrated with a new headset based on the Qualcomm XR2 platform that powers Digilens’ proprietary waveguide lenses.

New features of the quest. Live overlays, new endless office features, and this new update. Soon, through Oculus casting, you’ll be able to superimpose your real self on the virtual world. In addition, the crowd finally cheers and the voice is finally recorded. Infinite Office allows you to see phone notifications from your headset, use the organized Files app, and easily create pass-through shortcuts.

The LifeAR app by TeamViewer was released this week on iOS and Android, turning video calls into an AR interactive experience. As enterprise see-what-I-see technology merges with mobile AR creative tools, AR meets Quicktime. Friends can answer questions with emojis and reactions, which are displayed through the AR on their smartphones.

Las Vegas, Nevada-January 8: Facebook’s VR Vice President Hugo Barra speaks at Qualcomm’s press … [+] CES 2018 event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade fair, takes place January 9-12, with approximately 3,900 exhibitors presenting the latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. I will. (Photo by David Becker / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former Oculus chief Hugo Barra announced in a blog post that he has left Facebook. Oculus Go was launched under his supervision. For the past year, he has been the VP of the Facebook Reality Labs partnership. Rose says he is moving into the field of healthcare technology.

The VR / AR Global Online Summit will be held from June 2nd to 4th. This is the second year of a virtual conference, following a stunningly powerful online conference that attended 14,000 people last spring. The event begins with a VR and AR industry leader giving a talk on the theme of “The Time Is Now.” Speakers from Ted Shilowitz, Kent Bye, Mike Boland, Amy Peck, Anne Ahola Ward, Tom Ffiske and more. Tickets are $ 44 for VRARA members and $ 55 for non-members until June 1st.

This week’s XR is a podcast hosted by Paramounts futurist Ted Schilowitz and the author of this weekly column, Charlie Fink. You can find it on the podcasting platforms Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

What i was reading

The new 3D Apple arrived at WWDC on June 22-23. Author and XR evangelist Robert Scoble breaks Apple’s upcoming spatial technology paradigm.

Inside Gucci and Roblox New Virtual World (Vouge Business) Someone is building a big metaverse and the brand wants it.

Microsoft’s Alex Kipman confirms that the HoloLens consumer AR smartglasses are under development and explains how it happens (Next Reality News), but he’s dangerous about timing. The next decade will be soon or not so early, depending on age.

Playstation VR Rumored 4K (Upload VR) Don’t count Sony from this story, especially when Oculus is breathing air from the room. They are market leaders who have sold twice as many VR headsets as their closest competitors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos