Gears of War 3 PS3 version released on the internet





It was ported by Epic Games last year, but never made accessible. The PS3 version of Gears of War 3 will be available after the user uploads it to the internet.

Gears of War games have been one of the most beloved console shooters in recent history and are still profitable. To date, almost a year ago, Epic Games announced that it has successfully ported Gears of War 3 to the PlayStation 3, despite being an Xbox-only title. Unfortunately, the company didn’t really intend to make it public. However, one enthusiastic user uploads it to the Internet Archive to make it available online.

A Twitter user named PixelButts posted a few days ago saying that he released a PS3 build on archive.org to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Epic’s Gears of War 3 release, making it more effective for people to use. Said. Download and play. In a tweet, Pixel Butts, who identifies himself as an archivist, said he has no plans to ask questions or provide technical support to anyone who decides to download.

It’s also worth mentioning that it’s not as easy as downloading to a working PlayStation 3. The archived page itself states that a regular PS3 isn’t enough to run the game. The player must have additional memory from the PlayStation development kit or devkit. Instructions on how to run Gear 3 on your PlayStation are provided on this page. If you follow this, anyone will be able to play. It seems to require some advanced knowledge, and according to the information, “loading maps and game modes” requires a keyboard.

It’s been 10 years since the Gears of War 3 PS3 data was built, and we’re celebrating its release. Since this was the last to sit down, I have no plans to release a prototype game stuff after this. https: / /t.co/Tg5TS1mzN2

— PixelButts (@PixelButts) May 19, 2021

Sounds a bit complicated, but Archivist seems to be in the way to provide a working copy of Gears of War 3 that runs on Sony’s outdated consoles. This is something Epic Games couldn’t move forward. In fact, Epic denied that this was an unreleased port and said it was just a “by-product” of the Unreal Engine 3 testing process.

In any case, there seems to be a workaround for fans of the series to eventually play the Gears of War 3 on older PlayStation machines. With the recent announcement that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to play something like Gears 5 for free for the next few days, there’s no doubt that franchises aren’t beyond the potential of being tempted by PS3 ports. It will be news again.

Gears of War 3 is now available on Xbox 360.

Source: Kotaku, Internet Archive

