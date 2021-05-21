How to solve email fatigue





Zoom Call became a solution for connecting remote teams, and Zoom fatigue quickly became frustrating. But another communication tool, email, is a bigger source of stress. According to a survey by the email app Superhuman, 64% of remote workers want to resume their daily commute rather than keep up with the growing number of emails and instant messages that fill their inbox. In fact, almost half of respondents prefer to clean their bathrooms rather than clean up unopened email.

Laura Mae Martin, Google’s executive productivity advisor, found that 50% of remote workers spend their personal money on tools that help manage productivity, but rather than processing email. You may be able to solve the problem by using an effective system.

“Email has always been a source of stress,” says Martin. “It can range from too many to finding something when you need it. Email anxiety is a constant stream of people asking and sending things to you. I don’t feel like I have enough time to catch up. “

And the pandemic made it worse. “I used to have a quick chat in the hall, but it’s becoming an email,” says Martin. “Email has become an inflated means of communication that was once a face-to-face communication.”

But there is a solution, and Martin likens email to laundry. “Think of your inbox as a dryer with lots of clothes,” she says. “Imagine opening the dryer, taking out a shirt, folding it, and walking to the dresser. It’s inefficient. Or find wet pants and put on dry clothes. Imagine throwing in and deciding to understand it tomorrow. This is the way most people manage their email, retrieve one email at a time and have it in their inbox. Keep things too long. “

Instead, Martin suggests sorting emails into piles or individual inboxes to match them like items, just as they do with clothing. Then “fold” them into one batch.

How to use

The first step is to put your inbox in the right place before you start your daily tasks. Martin suggests removing things you don’t need to see, such as promotional newsletters, from your inbox. You can unsubscribe within your email platform or create rules or filters to send them to another inbox.

Next, mark the very important emails. “If your company’s CEO is sending you an email, it should look different,” says Martin.

VIP labels provided by many email platforms can be used to flag messages that require immediate attention. These first two steps will help you start the sorting process and isolate the mess from the important ones.

Then open up the time to process the email. One of the reasons people feel overwhelmed by email is that they don’t consider email a task, they try to fit it between other tasks. Martin suggests that it takes 20 minutes each morning to get through your email. Start with the oldest one and determine if it can be deleted or archived.

If not, it will be one of the following three mountains.

Something you need to do Something you need to read Something waiting for more information or response

If you need to do that, it will take less than two minutes, so go ahead and handle it. If not, it goes to the specified inbox of the defined task. Martin specifies another time after lunch and before quitting work to sort his inbox.

Intentionally move to these task buckets for the rest of the day. For example, create a block to process action emails that need to do something, or identify the time to process emails that need to be read.

“It’s like folding, folding, folding clothes, reading, reading, reading emails,” says Martin. Through her read folder.

“I always have one work block during the day, perhaps an hour, and I reply to emails that I have to do,” she says. “And to get things done, I close my email twice a day for at least an hour. Many people are afraid to close their email, but to complete a non-email work project, that I need some time to bow my head. “

Thousands of Google employees have taken Martin’s courses. Studies show that Martin’s method is used to regain 19% of daytime hours.

“Email is usually not your job. It’s a way to help you get your job done,” she says. “It’s the way you get information. The change in thinking lies in the way you approach it.”

