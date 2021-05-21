Embracer Group is in “late” acquisition negotiations with more than 20 companies.





And there are various stages in the discussion, with a total of over 150 companies.

Embracer Group has been spending real money for some time. Every few months, you’ll get several new studios to add to your in-house developer lineup. Most recently, they acquired four more studios, bringing the total number of in-house studios to a whopping 68. And there seems to be no plans to slow down soon.

In its recent quarterly earnings report (via @EmbracerInvest on Twitter), CEO Lars Wingefors confirmed that Embracer had been discussing acquisitions and mergers with more than 150 companies last quarter. Some of them were “big companies that could form additional businesses.” Become a group and have a big impact on the whole group. Wingefors also said that of those 150, Embracer is currently in “late negotiations” with more than 20 and this means more acquisitions are imminent.

This isn’t all that surprising, as Embracer confirmed earlier this year that it had secured nearly $ 900 million for the acquisition. However, with the recent Gearbox acquisition, you need to wonder what else Embracer is looking at next.

Embracer Group $ EMBRAC is discussing potential acquisitions with more than 150 companies.

The company has more than 20 “late negotiations”. I think we can expect a lot of acquisition news later this year. pic.twitter.com/fczflE2cpi

— EmbracerInvestor (@EmbracerInvest) May 20, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos