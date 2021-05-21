10 tips to get the most out of your Google Assistant





The Google Assistant is a handy feature for mobile devices that helps you make calls, send text, set reminders, and get directions with voice commands. But there’s much more you can do with Google’s virtual assistant, such as reading articles on the web, screening your phone, booking a restaurant, or finding your smartphone.

This service is built into most Android smartphones, but smartphones with an iPhone or iPad can download the Google Assistant app from the App Store. You can quickly trigger the Google Assistant on your Android device by simply pressing the home button at the bottom center of the screen or saying “OK, Google” or “Hey, Google”. On the iPhone, you must first open the app before executing the command.

But what can the Google Assistant do besides regular tasks? Below are 10 tips to help you get the most out of your Google Assistant, based on feedback from real Google employees who wanted to share some of their favorite features you use every day.

Use your favorite apps by voice

You can open the installed apps and ask the Google Assistant to request specific tasks that are specific to each app. This service works with many of the most popular apps such as Walmart, Instagram, Outlook, PayPal, Mint, Spotify, MyFitnessPal and Discord.

Say “Hey Google, search for signed baseball on eBay”, “Hey Google, send money with PayPal”, “Hey Google, play Pandora’s jazz” and so on.

To see the complete list of tasks that you can ask the Google Assistant to perform in a third-party app, say “Hey Google, show shortcuts.” You can also create your own shortcuts. Swipe down on the list and tap a specific app to create a shortcut for it. To see all the shortcuts you’ve created, tap the shortcut heading.

Read the article aloud

If you find an interesting article on the web via your Chrome browser, ask Google to read it aloud. To set this, say “Hey Google, open the Google Assistant settings”.[設定]Swipe down on the screen[一般]Tap and[画面コンテキストを使用する]Turn on the switch next to.

Then use Chrome to find the article on the web that you want to read aloud. Say “Hey Google, read” and the Google Assistant will start reading immediately. To help you follow, the browser automatically scrolls down the page and highlights the words as they are read.

You can pause and resume reading, jump around 30 seconds, change your reading speed, and choose from multiple languages ​​such as Spanish and German.

Don’t hold it again

Waiting for customer support is always frustrating, but the Google Assistant can minimize inconvenience by holding the call until the customer support representative is ready to speak. Install the latest version of Phone by Google app, select the 3 dots at the top,[設定]>[保留]Must be selected to turn on the switch.

Now when you call the toll-free support line, the Google Assistant will suggest that you put the call on hold. When the person in charge answers the phone, the phone chimes and vibrates to give an alert.

Let Google screen your phone

You’ve probably already received a lot of spam calls, so why not let your Google Assistant handle them?If you receive a call from an unknown number or someone you don’t want to talk to, it will be displayed on the screen.[スクリーンコール]Tap the button. The Google Assistant answers the call and provides live voice-to-character conversion for the conversation. Join us at any time or hang up.

Restaurant reservation

You can book your favorite restaurant with the Google Assistant. “Hey Google, reserve a table [restaurant name]Please make a reservation at [restaurant name].. When prompted, enter details such as number of people, date, and meal time. Follow the steps to book your reservation[確認]Tap to send.

Add multiple supported languages

Families in bilingual homes often have to switch languages ​​when using smart devices and smart assistants on their smartphones. However, if you say “Google, please change the language setting of the assistant”, the Google Assistant can speak two languages ​​in the same way.

[言語を追加]Tap to select a language from the list. You can also change the first language by dragging one language onto the other in the list of added languages. Speak the language you’ve added and the Google Assistant will answer your questions and act on request.

Control phone settings

You can use voice to easily control many of the key settings on your phone. Say “Hey Google, turn on airplane mode”, “Hey Google, turn it on out of the way”, “Hey Google, turn on the flashlight”.

Find your mobile phone

Don’t know where you put your phone? Say “Hey Google, look for your smartphone” from another device or from a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker connected to your account. Listen to the ringing tone and track your phone.

Use the Google Assistant on the lock screen

Talk to your Google Assistant even if your Android smartphone is locked. You can ask for weather forecasts, set reminders, and get directions without unlocking the screen.

Manage data and check settings

You can manage and review your data and activity by talking to the Google Assistant. To remove the data collected from the conversation with the Google Assistant, say “Hey Google, delete the last thing you said” or “Hey Google, delete everything you said last week.” To find out more and see your privacy settings, say “Hey Google, how do you use my data?”

