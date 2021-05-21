Free Download Neon Wings Air Race DOGE





Neon Wings Air Race DOGE Free Download PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing racing game.

Neon Wings Air Race DOGE PC Game 2021 Overview of this game

Elevate your gameplay experience: With the freedom to fly, you can move through vivid levels and feel like in an airborne Mario Kart game of the 80’s (but better). Buy and customize your ships, pilot your own hangar, and learn to use 7 different skills to take revenge on your friends or the best PC: In Neon Wings, you can play with up to 6 people, either over the local network or online. To the sky and fly freely!

The game contains

* 3 single-player game modes: tournament, demo time and single-player race * 4 types of races: knockout, elimination, rush and record race * 5 increasingly difficult tournaments and their reverse versions * 7 different skills enhancing your experience * 7 original music inspired by the 1980s The last century to feel the heat * 10 customization options for your hangar (minigames, lights, visual splendor) * 11 custom paints for each ship * 11 unique maps * 12 upgradeable ships

7 different skills

* Nitro: The ship gets faster for a certain period of time * Gate: Players can launch an instantaneous transport missile to the next checkpoint that takes them (and anyone nearby) to the next mark * Money Bag: Fires a golden missile that generates credits on the track (not available in multiplayer game) Players) * Guided Missile: Fires a missile automatically targeting an enemy or mine * Mine: Places three mines on the track behind the player. This can damage other players or disable guided missiles. * Shield: Prevents damage when hitting walls, missiles or mines. The Fix: Repairs the vessel to full health

4 racing types

* Standard Race: All 7 Skills are available. You win by crossing the finish line first. * Eliminate: All players have increased health, but only 1 life. The last survivor wins the race, or if there are multiple survivors, the first one to finish is the champion. You only have shield and guided missile skills. * Knockout: Similar to a standard race, but for every lap, the player / AI is eliminated at the last place. Lunge: Each force turns into nitro in this mode. Winning by being the fastest!

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: DOGEG File name: Neon_Wings_Air_Race_DOGE.zip Game download size: 1.8 GBMD5SUM: 934145c3fd38d1b8c97b2ae7c885

Before you start Neon Wings Air Race DOGE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum Windows:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Dual Core CPU – 2.6 GHz * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: VGA with 2 GB RAM * Storage: 3800 MB available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Dual Core CPU – 3.0 GHz * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: nVidia GTX 1050 * Storage: 3800 MB available space

Free Download Neon Wings Air Race DOGE

Click on below button to start Neon Wings Air Race DOGE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

