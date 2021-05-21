Google Unit DeepMind tried and failed to gain AI autonomy from parents





LONDON Google’s senior manager of artificial intelligence unit DeepMind has been negotiating with its parent company for years to increase autonomy, seeking an independent legal structure for sensitive research. ..

DeepMind told staff late last month that Google had canceled these negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter. The previously unreported end of long-term negotiations is the latest example of how Google and other tech giants are trying to increase their control over artificial intelligence research and progress. Earlier this month, Google announced plans to double the size of its team on ethics of artificial intelligence and consolidate its research.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has designated artificial intelligence as an important technology.Photo: Brandon Wade / Reuters

Google CEO Sundar Pichai called technology the key to the company’s future, with parents Alphabet Inc. GOOG 2.05% investing billions of dollars in AI. This technology, which handles tasks that were once the monopoly of humans and makes life more efficient at home and at work, is complex about the growing impact of computer algorithms on various public and private lives. I am asking questions.

The alphabetic approach to AI is carefully watched as conglomerates are considered industry leaders in sponsoring research and developing new applications for technology. Early disciplines have sometimes proved to be a challenge for alphabet management, as the company has dealt with controversies involving top researchers and executives. This technology is also attracting the attention of governments such as the European Union, which promises regulation.

Founded in 2010 and acquired by Google in 2014, DeepMind specializes in building advanced AI systems that mimic the workings of the human brain. This is an approach called deep learning. Its long-term goal is to build a high level of AI that can perform a variety of cognitive tasks, not just humans. Guided by safety and ethics, the invention may help society find answers to some of the world’s most pressing and fundamental scientific challenges, DeepMind says on its website.

DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis will address the AI ​​Forum in 2017. Photo: wu hong / European Pressphoto Agency

The founders of DeepMinds were looking for a legal structure for use by nonprofits, among other ideas. According to those familiar with these plans, it was thought that the powerful artificial intelligence they were studying should not be controlled by a single enterprise.

In a video call with DeepMind staff last month, co-founder Demis Hassabis said the unit’s efforts to negotiate a more autonomous corporate structure are over, according to people familiar with the matter. He also said that DeepMinds AI research and its application will be reviewed primarily by an ethics committee with senior Google executives.

Google said DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, who moved to Google last year, is sitting on its oversight committee. DeepMind said Chief Operating Officer Lila Ibrahim will also join the board to review the company’s new projects and products.

Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, is a member of Google’s AI Ethics Oversight Board. Photo: Marlene Awaad / Bloomberg News

DeepMinds leaders were discussing with staff about ensuring more autonomy until 2015. According to people familiar with the matter, the legal team was preparing for a new structure before the pandemic last year. According to people familiar with the matter, the founders hired and assisted outside lawyers, staff led the company to segregate, and drafted ethical rules to prevent AI from being used for autonomous weapons and surveillance. At some point, some people said DeepMind’s leadership offered Google a partial spinout.

According to people familiar with DeepMind’s plans, the proposed structure was economically meaningless to Alphabet given the total investment in the unit and the willingness to bankroll DeepMind.

Google has acquired a London-based startup for about $ 500 million. DeepMind has approximately 1,000 staff, most of whom are researchers and engineers. Deep Minds’ pre-tax loss increased to $ 477 million in 2019, equivalent to approximately $ 660 million, according to the latest document filed in the UKs Companies House registry.

Google has been working on the issue of AI monitoring. In 2019, Google launched a high-profile, independent council to guide AI-related work. A week later, it disbanded the council after a flood of protests about its composition. Around the same time, Google disbanded another committee of independent reviewers who oversaw DeepMind’s healthcare work.

Marian Croak, Google’s Vice President of Engineering, announced plans to step up its AI ethics efforts earlier this month. She told The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival that the company has been investigating responsible AI for years. She said the effort was concentrated but somewhat diffused.

Generally speaking, not about DeepMind, Croak said he thought that having a stronger core center of expertise together with the team could have a far greater impact.

Google’s cloud computing business uses DeepMinds technology, but some of the unit’s greatest successes are non-profit. In 2016, the DeepMind computer became a hot topic when it defeated Go’s dominant human champion, a Chinese board game with more than 180 times the opening move of chess.

Rendering of DeepMind’s new London office. The company plans to occupy it later this year. Photo: DeepMind

