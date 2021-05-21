



Phasmophobia v0.28.6.5 0xdeadc0de Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing independent action game.

Phasmophobia v0. . You will use Ghost Hunting Equipment to search for and record evidence of any ghost haunting the site to sell to the Ghost Removal Team. You can choose to support your team by monitoring the location with CCTV cameras and motion sensors from truck safety or head inside and warm your hands with ghostly activity that will get more and more aggressive over time. * Immersive Experience: Realistic graphics and sounds along with minimal user interfaces will ensure a completely immersive experience that will keep you on your toes. * Cross-platform: Phasmophobia supports all players whether they have VR or not, so they can enjoy the game with your VR and non-VR friends. * Multiplayer team play: Play alongside your friends with up to 4 players in this co-op horror where teamwork is the key to your success. * Unique ghosts: more than 10 different types of ghosts all with unique features which means that each investigation will be different. * Investigation: Use well-known ghost hunting gear like EMF readers, spirit boxes, thermometers, and night vision cameras to find clues and collect as much paranormal evidence as possible. * Full voice recognition: Ghosts are listening! Use your actual voice to interact with ghosts through Ouija Boards and EVP Sessions using Spirit Box Technical Specifications for this release Game version: V0.28.6.5 Interface language: EnglishAudio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: 0xdeadcodeGame Filename: Phasmophobia_v0_28_6_0dec0xdeadc .zipGame Download Size: 14 GBMD5SUM: 84a7ff2cf66bbb37883aa8dd976f7ee5 Phasmophobia v0.28.6.5 System Requirements 0xdeadc0de

Before you start Phasmophobia v0.28.6.5 0xdeadc0de Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 64Bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 Memory: 8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 Network: Broadband Internet Connection Storage: 16GB available space Additional Notes Byte: The minimum specification is for virtual reality, lower specifications may work for non-VR.

Recommended:

Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 64Bit Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater Memory: 8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 18 GB Available Space Phasmophobia v0.28.6.5 0xdeadc0de Free Download

Click on below button to start Phasmophobia v0.28.6.5 0xdeadc0de. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

