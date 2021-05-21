E3 2021 News: Microsoft and Bethesda announce as one





E3 2021 is just around the corner. All enthusiastic gamers on the planet are excited to see the gaming giant publish more news about the most anticipated titles. And these two giants are preparing big guns.

(Photo: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) Game fans attended the 24th Electronic Expo (E3 2018) in Los Angeles, California on June 13, 2018, with hardware makers, software developers and video games. The industry will announce a new game on June 12th. -14.

TechRadar reported that Microsoft and Bethesda are expected to hold a joint meeting at E3 2021 to reveal more information about the largest projects in their respective pipelines.

The meeting was confirmed by Microsoft itself. Microsoft itself did not make a strange statement that it would be held at E3 2021. All they said was that, according to current information, it “will happen in a few weeks” that fits the E3 schedule. From June 12th to June 15th.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that this conference will be held during E32021, where Microsoft has been identified as an exhibitor.

For those who are a little confused about why Microsoft and Bethesda are together at E32021, developers are part of the former. Earlier this year, Microsoft acquired Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media for US $ 7.5 billion, The Verge reports.

As a result, many classic Bethesda games have become part of the Xbox Game Pass, including the iconic “Elder Scrolls” titles “Morrowind,” “Oblivion,” and the genre-defining “Skyrim.”

Read also: E32021 reveals an online portal for this year’s participants

E3 2021’s Most Expected: “Halo Infinite”

With the exception of Nintendo and its showcase (* cough Switch Pro * cough “BOTW 2”), Microsoft and Bethesda are probably one of the most anticipated exhibitors at this year’s E3. And that’s all thanks to the huge AAA titles they are currently working on.

Many insiders believe that Microsoft is ready to pull out big guns in the E3 2021, and we tend to believe them.

First, there is “Halo Infinite”.

Back in 2019, the latest (and probably the last) article in the Halo series calls on Master Chief fans to update. Currently, very few details have been confirmed about the game. One is the title that appeared on the Xbox Game Pass on the first day and is a timeless title, so the game will also be available on the Xbox One.

(Photo: Xbox)

It’s no exaggeration to say that Microsoft can finally announce the release date of Infinite, which has long been rumored to be released this fall.

How about Bethesda?

The iconic developers don’t have the new “Fallout” game to unveil at E3, but present new details about the long-awaited “Elder Scrolls 6” and their new IP, the space-based RPG “Starfield.” There is likely to be. “”

“Starfield” is Bethesda’s new IP for the first time in over 20 years, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding it.

Apparently, Elon Musk advised on the game, which would probably add more fuel to the fire. The studio has been pretty mom about games since the first teaser in 2018. Therefore, fans will get the details in June.

“Elder Scrolls 6?” Has literally had no information about it for over two years. Avid fans of the series can expect Microsoft and Bethesda to start or end the show in a big bang that echoes throughout Tamriel by E3 2021. But if the studio hasn’t revealed anything new about “Starfield,” it’s likely they won’t say anything about “TES6.”

Related: E3 2021 News: Sega and Square Enix have been added to the exhibitor list.So-called “major” reveals promises

This article is owned by TechTimes

RJ piercing script work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos