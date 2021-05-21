Apple TV 4K Hands-on: New remote controls orbit around the original





Eli Blumenthal / CNET

The second generation of Apple’s latest streaming device, the Apple TV 4K, will hit the shelves on Friday. The new version starts at $ 179 ($ 169, 249 AU), offers many of the same features at the same price as the previous model, and is housed in a black box with the same look. The most notable improvements are the faster processor and the decisively improved Siri remote.

I have a new Apple TV 4K for only about a day, but the remote control is already a big upgrade compared to the controversial trackpad-powered controller. This is my first thought about the latest Apple TV 4K, especially its remote control.

‘At the end! ‘Eli Blumenthal / CNET

The word summarizes the reaction of many years of Apple TV fans when they first heard about the new remote. The black glass remote control bundled with the old Apple TV had a sleek-looking design, but its drawbacks were its slippery and inaccurate trackpad. I’ve always struggled with basic navigation tasks using older remote controls. The sensitivity of the trackpad overshoots menu items such as movies, apps, TV shows, and text, making it cumbersome to control even the simplest scrolling and selection.

This is a thing of the past with the new Siri Remote. The new remote, bundled with the purchase of a new Apple TV or available as another $ 59 upgrade that works with older Apple TVs, replaces its trackpad with what Apple calls a “click pad.” It’s basically a circular controller that combines a touchpad with a directional button that you can actually click on.

Even after just a few hours of use, I’ve noticed that I’m very grateful for the resurgence of button-based directional control. I also like that Apple didn’t completely remove the touchpad feature. The touchpad feature is useful for quickly scrolling through the list or playing certain Apple Arcade games.

If you don’t like the touchpad, Apple[設定]Of the menu[リモートとデバイス]You will be pleased to know that the section allows you to disable this feature.

New Siri Remote (left) compared to the old Apple TV remote.

Eli Blumenthal / CNET

In addition to the clickpad, the new remote also features three new (and long-deferred) buttons for turning the TV back on, muting it, and controlling it. The Siri button, which was previously on the front, has been pushed to the right, similar to its position on the iPhone. Unlike Roku’s $ 30 Voice Remote Pro upgrade, the microphone inside the Siri Remote isn’t “always listening.” Instead, you need to press and hold to call Apple’s Virtual Assistant.

The new remote will continue to be charged with Apple’s Lightning Charger, and the cable is included in the Apple TV 4K box. The same applies if you purchase the remote control separately. The Siri Remote is a bit longer and thicker than the old Apple TV remotes, but it’s easier to hold. Hopefully, the larger size and silver coloring will make it harder to lose in the sofa cushions.

But the remote control is lost, and unlike Roku, Apple doesn’t include any kind of remote control finder in the clicker. This missed a big opportunity, especially if Apple is using AirTags to build Find My apps. Want to integrate that technology with the U1 chip into this remote control? Doing so would not only be a good selling point to seduce people from other players, but would really justify $ 59 from existing Apple TV owners.

If only Apple burns AirTag to the actual remote.

Eli Blumenthal / CNET

For now, I’m thinking of taping AirTag in the hope that someone will come up with a decent case where I can combine AirTag with a new remote. Some people 3D print AirTag cases for older Apple TV controllers.

Eli Blumenthal / CNET is counted in the box

Whereas the remote control has been overhauled, the actual box on the Apple TV 4K looks virtually the same as the square black pack from the previous model. There are no new ports along the glossy side, and on the back of the device there are ports for power, HDMI output, and Ethernet.

Apple TV runs on the latest version of TVOS software and has the same tile-heavy interface that has been used on Apple TV for many years. Works well with Apple services such as Arcade, Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and Fitness Plus, and the software also supports all major streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV and Sling TV. To do.

Setting up the device was easy. My iPhone immediately recognized it and a pop-up appeared to sync my iCloud account and Wi-Fi settings to my Apple TV. The device used to pull apps from my old Apple TV, but I still had to manually log in to apps like Netflix and Disney Plus again.

Internally, the Apple TV 4K has received significant boost in the form of an upgrade to the company’s A12 Bionic processor. The old box, first introduced in 2017, worked on the now out-of-date A10X chip.

After a short period of use of the new Apple TV 4K, I had no problems opening various apps and streaming services quickly, but real-world testing shows how the device handles more intensive tasks such as games. Is it? Apple Arcade recently added some big titles that seemed great for big screens, such as the Fantasian and special editions of the NBA 2K21. I’m interested in those performances.

We don’t expect graphics and performance to rival next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Series X, but the new chips can give the arcade the boost they need to make a living room case. There is sex. When Apple added the A12 version to the iPad Pro in 2018, it advertised a comparison with the Xbox One S. This type of performance can greatly help justify the $ 179 starting price that this box requires for the 32GB version (64GB). Models are $ 199, 189, AU $ 279).

According to Apple, the new box will also be able to support high frame rate HDR video, but at least at this point, there aren’t many apps that take advantage of this feature.

Apple’s WWDC event is scheduled for early June. So, at that point, you can learn more about developer support for both games and high frame rate apps.

That is all for the first impression. Stay tuned for a full review of CNET soon.

