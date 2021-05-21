All of Google I / O and Apple’s M1 iPad Pro / iMac





Bloomberg

ByteDance founder resigns as CEO before Mega IPO

(Bloomberg)-ByteDance Ltd. Zhang Yiming, the founder of TikToks, has handed over the reins of TikToks owners to his old university roommates and adjutants, retreating from running the world’s most valuable startups ahead of his long-awaited market debut. Zhang will take over as Chief Executive Officer. He served as an executive for Rubo Liang, owner of TikToks and director of human resources, announced in an internal note posted online Thursday. Billionaire entrepreneurs will continue to serve as chairman, but due to the increased time burden, they will abandon most of their day-to-day work, said a person familiar with the matter. Mr. Zhang, who instead focuses on long-term strategy, has withdrawn. From the spotlight, from Jackmas Alibaba Group Holding Limited to Tencent Holdings Limited, just as Beijing is stepping up its efforts to curb the influence of Internet companies and their billionaire founders. Its antitrust campaign is consistent with a series of moves from ByteDance that could rock the country Internet outlook. Liang will take the lead, just as ByteDance prepares for the long-awaited first public offering in the United States or Hong Kong. It will also coordinate the next big move-a transition to e-commerce that has the potential to compete with Alibaba and Meituan on the $ 1.7 trillion Chinese stage. Zhang said in a note that new strategic opportunities, organizational management. , Describes social responsibility. After thinking about this for a few months, I concluded that moving away from the role of CEO with all the relevant day-to-day responsibilities could have a greater impact on long-term initiatives. Podcast: Founder: TikTok Story Zhangs was taken over by Pinduoduo Inc, who took over the steering of his company two months ago. Reminds me of a similar move by Colin Huang, the founder of. The pressure to run a rapidly evolving and highly competitive business while addressing growing regulatory requirements could have hit Zhang as he began to delegate responsibility. In 2020, he appointed two executives to run the Chinese side of ByteDances’ vast business. This month he has recently hired and ex-Xiaomi Corp. Shouzi Chew, Chief Financial Officer of the United States, has been promoted to CEO of the US business. Zhang said in a memo that he began discussing the possibility of making Liang the new CEO in March this year with a small group. The two will work together for the next six months to ensure a smooth transition. The regulatory environment for Chinese technology companies is constantly changing, which requires a lot of energy and effort. Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. Wearing two hats in a company as big as ByteDance is too stressful. Read more: The leaked ByteDance memo is a blockbuster revenue forecast service Toutiao and viral global video app TikTok. His first great success was today’s Toutiao, which means Chinese headlines. TikTok has become a global phenomenon and its cousin Douyin is leading the domestic market in China. After ByteDance shares were traded on the private market with a valuation of over $ 250 billion, the founders are now ranked among the wealthiest people in the world. -Commercial transactions with educational equipment. Lesser-known executives and Zhang studied microelectronics at Nankai University in Tianjin and shared a computer for coding, Zhang said in a 2016 public speech. The two co-founded 99fang.com (a real estate search service) in 2009 before forming a team. Read more: ByteDance Eyes a New $ 185 Billion Business Ahead to Mega IPO Internet giants are now aiming to increase advertising revenue for China-based businesses such as Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($ 40 billion) I am. Bloomberg News reports that a year has passed since 183 billion yuan in 2020. The target excludes short video-like TikTok. We are also aiming for a total commercial value of 600 billion yuan for e-commerce, up from 170 billion yuan last year. Douyin targets 680 million active users daily, compared to about 610 to 620 million in March. The aggressive target is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by Byte Dances. From Tencent Holdings Ltd. Emphasizes their intention to undertake China’s largest internet companies up to with their territory. ByteDance-Last year’s total sales more than doubled to $ 35 billion, and IPO preparations for several major businesses, including Douyin, have begun, choosing either Hong Kong or the United States as the listing location. People familiar with the matter say. .. The deliberations are in its infancy, but could raise at least billions of dollars from the listing of Chinese assets. If ByteDance reaches its sales goal, the Chinese division will complete the work Facebook 13 took to achieve in nine years. Excludes TikTok and other overseas businesses. The $ 40 billion early advertising business is about twice as big as YouTube. Reuters first reported Mr. Zhang’s decision. ByteDance is mature enough for him to retreat, said Ke Yan, an analyst at Singapore-based DZT Research. He is now able to selectively do what he thinks is important, as opposed to being the CEO who has to deal with the essentials (analyst comments from the seventh paragraph). (Updated by) Articles like this are available on bloomberg.com. Use the most trusted business news source. 2021 Bloomberg LP

