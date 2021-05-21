Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3





Samsung plans to announce and release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August this year. Samsung wants to ship a total of 7 million units of Fold 3 and Flip 3 Elec reports that Samsung has recently set an ambitious internal goal of shipping 6-7 million units by the end of the year Combine the following Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. The Korean brand expects the compact (and cheaper) Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be the most popular foldable, with Samsung aiming for 4 million units. The more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3 could reach 3 million units, which is more than double the 2.5 million foldable smartphones Samsung shipped last year, so the brand is a third-generation product in this category. It is clear that we are expecting to reach more mainstream consumers in.

Given the high prices and lack of mainstream that current foldable devices offer, the target may seem overly ambitious. However, considering Samsung’s other product lineup, it certainly has the potential to reach.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Concept Snoreynx LetsGo Digital

The Galaxy Note series has been discontinued. In short, Samsung will not have its traditional flagship lineup this fall. Instead, the company is betting heavily on the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE.

The premium price filled with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra last year is likely to be dominated by the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021. On the other hand, Galaxy will be offered to power users who are looking for a smartphone equipped with an S pen. Z fold 3.

However, it’s worth noting that Samsung fell well below its foldable shipping target last year. Samsung initially believed that it was aiming for 5 million shipments worldwide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Expected Features According to the latest leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best on the market with a 7.55-inch foldable display that is rumored to be paired with a slim bezel and underscreen camera. It should be one of Samsung’s mobile phones. The same is not true for external panels, but they need to support a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The exact size is unknown at this time, but it may support a static 120Hz refresh rate instead. Folding smartphones are also expected to bring triple camera setups to tablets. The design has been redesigned like a recent Sony Xperia camera and its specifications should match those on the Galaxy S21.

Qualcomms Snapdragon 888 should be in the center of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. We hope this brand offers 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as standard. Other features reportedly include a 4,400mAh battery and 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Expected Features Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently one of the best new phones expected in 2021. The report points to a 6.7-inch 120Hz punchhole display and a 1.4-inch secondary display on the back.

The front of the smartphone looks not much different from the Galaxy Z Flip or Flip 5G, but the back is significantly redesigned in a way similar to the design language found on Google’s older Pixel 2 XL.

The lower half and two-thirds of the upper area of ​​the phone arrive in the color of your choice, and the rest is covered with black glass to hide the dual camera setup and additional display. For reference, it seems that eight colors of violet, green, beige, gray, black, dark blue, light pink, and white are planned.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Concept Snoreynx LetsGo Digital

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos