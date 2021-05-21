Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook takes the position of Defense vs. Fortnite Epic Games





Tim Cook is the first Apple CEO to stand up and appear as the final witness to the company’s careful antitrust battle with Fortnite developer Epic Games.

Cook is expected to face a two-hour, ten-minute question on Friday about the company’s value and competitive environment as the three-week trial in Oakland, California is nearing its end. Time is split between Apple and Epic lawyers. The gentle tone of the 60-year-old, who has been CEO since 2011, must oppose Epic’s claim that Apple’s App Store benefits developers and consumers with an unfair and self-serving policy.

Epic filed a proceeding against Apple in August after the iPhone maker removed Fortnite from the App Store because the game company created a workaround. This eliminates the need to pay 30% for customers’ in-app purchases. The proceedings are of interest throughout Silicon Valley, Microsoft Corp. From Nvidia Corp. Everyone up to is in the fight.

A ruling in favor of Epic could loosen its grip on Apple’s store and overturn the way millions of developers distribute apps to handheld device users around the world. It could also spur action from the US Department of Justice and other global regulators to investigate the extent of Apple’s power as a gatekeeper to the digital economy.

Apple is Samsung Electronics Co. And Qualcomm Inc. Cook, who did not testify in a previous court battle with, is confident that it will strengthen the claim that the policy is designed to benefit developers and customers. Known for his keen bargaining skills with suppliers, Cook had many opportunities to respond to criticism that the world’s most valuable companies have grown too large. Just last year, hours from lawmakers who accused him and CEOs of Amazon, Google, and Facebook at a Capitol Hill hearing that they used their power to smash rivals and crush competition. I endured a dead question.

Epic’s lawyers have been combative and respectful while interrogating Apple’s Witnesses. Former Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller was plagued by a series of quick questions while Epic’s chief lawyer was at the stand. He stayed calm while processing the query.

Unlike his other public places, Cook does not talk to the group-he only needs to persuade a single judge to oversee the case. It’s not immediately clear how much Cook will affect the trial, as it can take weeks or months for the judge to write the decision.

“I think the story of” David vs. Goliath, “where Epic is the” good man “and Apple is the” bad guy, “is usually better for juries than for sophisticated judges,” said the Los Angeles-based story. He is an antitrust litigant, a partner of Kesselman Brantly Stockinger, and has not been involved in this proceeding.

