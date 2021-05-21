Google Mueller provides two tips for getting an index





Google’s John Mueller answered a question from an e-commerce publisher whose page isn’t indexed. Mueller suggested specific diagnostic tips and then recommended the value of the promotion for indexing the site. According to Mueller, Google sometimes needs encouragement to index the entire site.

Next, the site publisher revealed important details about the site.

Insufficient website index

The person who asked the question explained that the site was not indexed. They noticed that a site colon (site 🙂 search showed only a few indexed pages.

Interestingly, he omitted important clues about the problem. This became apparent only after John provided a great deal of advice.

John tackled this issue, but rejected it somewhat as an ongoing factor.

Here is the question asked (except for very important details):

“That is, some websites are taking a long time to index. And the current situation is that there are 170 valid pages in the search console.

However, if you look at the site colon (site :), you’ll see pages 3, 4, and in some cases 5 pages.

So it has been going on for 3-4 months.

I don’t know the right path from now on.

It’s … an e-commerce website. Also, the product page is less than about 500 pages. “

Google’s Mueller addressed the shortcomings of site colon search, stating that it wasn’t a diagnostic tool, and explained why it wasn’t suitable for diagnosing site indexing problems.

Screenshots of John Mueller providing advice on indexing your site

Mueller:

“Therefore, in general, you don’t have to worry about the difference between displaying a site / colon query and displaying a search console.

In reality, the site / colon query is not intended to be used for diagnostic purposes.

Therefore, you may see completely different numbers.

Also, some sites show much lower numbers. On other sites, you’ll see 100 times more.

And basically, the numbers you see in your site’s query results are optimized to give you speed and a sense of your website, but not to be comprehensive.

There, the search console number is entered. “

In this next part, Mueller provided background information needed to index smaller sites (something less often) and provided encouragement site promotion advice.

But first he suggested a specific diagnostic test.

Mueller:

“In general, if you’re talking about a site with about 500 pages and only indexing like 100 after a few months, it seems that it could be much better with minimal additional effort. I will.

So the first thing to check is that everything is technically okay, it’s just a technical aspect to make sure you can crawl your website.

There are several website crawl tools available, but I think even very small websites are free. You can check the site to see if it can be crawled. “

Mueller is correct. Many site audit tools offer free versions for smaller sites. It is available on any site.

Google sometimes needs tips to encourage full indexing

The following Mueller explained why site promotion is important for small sites that need to be indexed, and that Google may need encouragement.

Mueller:

“And if it’s crawlable well, the next thing I’m trying to understand is what you can do to promote your website a little better.

And it could be like encouraging users to visit, perhaps by buying an ad or by working with someone else for a while to roll a (kind of) ball.

It is also a local commerce that is interested in linking to your website to give you a little additional information if you are an e-commerce site, or especially if you are a small local business site There may be a chamber of commerce.

So when our system looks at your website, they say, oh this is actually a legitimate small business. Be sure to index everything.

Especially if you’re talking about a small website with hundreds of pages, it feels like you’ll get it all with a few hints.

If you’re talking about an e-commerce site with 500,000 pages, it’s obviously (like) a completely different story whether you get all those pages.

But with 500 pages, you should be able to get a good deal of what’s indexed, at least with a little extra incentive to say you need to check it. “

Important details omitted

Here, the publisher asking the question runs the “Oh, another” bit and reaches the point where it drops the bomb revelation that should have been mentioned first.

The next questioner added that the search console reported hundreds of errors related to not indexing the site earlier in January.

He removed noindex from the product page a few months ago, leaving it in what he called “unwanted pages,” but now it continues to fail validation in the Google search console.

John Mueller said he believes the transition from noindex to content indexing may be due to the current problem publishers were having with proper indexing of product pages.

He also said that the validation tool does not reflect Google’s ability to index pages, but rather it is just a way to inform publishers.

Mueller explained:

“So I don’t think it will prevent website indexing just because the validation fails and the other URLs are okay.

In addition, he said he fixed the problem, but he didn’t actually fix it, so the search console is a bit confusing. “

Mueller recommends promoting your site to index your site

Muller said switching noindex to index can slow down indexing, but months have passed since noindex was removed. So he returned to encouraging publishers to consider actively promoting their site, such as using social media followers to promote their site.

He reiterated that it didn’t take long for Google to encourage such small websites to be indexed.

Site promotion and indexing

Google crawls websites via links that connect one website to another. And according to Mueller, Google doesn’t often get in the way of links to index more websites.

Quote

Watch Mueller answer the question at 21:14

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos