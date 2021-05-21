OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition may be in production





The OnePlus Watch has faced a disastrous launch, but is still waiting for a very important update to get the product to function as promised. But instead, recent app updates suggest that OnePlus Watch may soon get the Harry Potter edition, but in China, the company has released Cyberpunk 2077 edition.

Update 5/21: OnePlus officially announces the special version Cyberpunk 2077 version of OnePlus Watch in China. The following article has been updated to include it.

This week, OxygenUpdater looked into the newly released version 2.1.3 within the OnePlus Health app, especially the Play Store, which hasn’t hit yet.

What’s new in this update? OnePlus doesn’t officially mention anything, and if you take a quick look at it, there’s no obvious change. One of the easier fixes,[フィットネス]Getting map information in tabs is not yet working as an example. The simple changelogs listed in the APK Mirror also don’t mention any notable or promised fixes, such as starting and running sleep tracking. We will test this feature in the next few days to see if there are any changes.

But behind the scenes, there’s something pretty interesting. The in-app watch face collection suggests that the new limited edition OnePlus Watch is focused on Harry Potter. The six new watch faces discovered include the Hogwarts silhouette, the school emblem, and the Raven Claw, Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff watch faces. These have a string named “Harry Potter Limited Edition”.

By the way, this product is only sold in Asia.

Update: OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition (via Android Authority) is also coming to one region. This special version of the watch was rumored a while ago, but is now coming to China. This was a few months after the debut of the cyberpunk version of OnePlus 8T, which was released in China last year. This may be the result of a delayed release of the watch. In any case, later this month, you’ll be able to buy an unfinished smartwatch for your unfinished video game.

Why is OnePlus working on these seemingly random special editions? Your guess is as good as our guess. Since its launch, there have been no obvious issues to fix or lack of meaningful updates.

OnePlus Watch Details:

