Did you get a new 24-inch iMac?Do these 5 things first





When the new 24-inch iMac arrives, you need to keep someone or something out of the way when you unpack and set it up. It’s an exciting moment, so please enjoy it. But (or, of course, there is a “but”) put it completely on the desk, plug it in, turn it on, sit down and stare at it nicely, then take a break. wait a minute. Now it’s time to set up your Mac for the work you want to do.

To get the most out of your Mac experience, there are a few things you need to do first before doing anything else. Many of these tasks are of the type that you only need to perform once, and if configured, you rarely have to deal with them again and can focus on working or creating on your Mac.

Find the adapter you need

You may have noticed the port on the back while setting up your iMac. The iMac has only one type of connector that looks like a USB-C plug. The 24-inch iMac comes with a pair of these ports, and the technology behind these ports is Thunderbolt / USB 4. This means you can use these ports with Thunderbolt and USB devices. ($ 1,499 and $ 1,699 come with two additional ports for USB-C only. Most Thunderbolt devices don’t work on these ports, even if the cables look the same, which is confusing. I will.)

The problem is that the device that connects to the new iMac (hard drive, printer, camera, etc.) probably uses a cable with a different connector. Therefore, you’ll need to purchase an adapter to connect your old device to your new iMac.

You’ll probably need Apple’s USB-C-USB adapter (left) and Thunderbolt (USB-C) -Thunderbolt 2 adapter (right).

Apple

The device you connect to may be using the USB-A connector, which is the most widely used version of USB. Therefore, the adapter you need is a USB-C-USB adapter. Apple has one for $ 19 (Amazon link), but you can find a slightly cheaper third-party version. If you have a device that uses a different version of Thunderbolt, you’ll need an adapter like Apple’s $ 49 Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 adapter (Amazon Link). There is a complete guide to help you find the adapter you need.

If you have a lot of devices you want to connect to, consider investing in a Thunderbolt dock. This is a box that provides a different set of connectors that you can plug in. Different docks are available that offer different ports. I recently checked out the OWC Thunderbolt Hub ($ 149) and loved it. We also reviewed the WD_BlackD50 dock, which has a built-in 1TB hard drive, for $ 449. That hard drive is useful for the next steps listed below.

Set up a Time Machine backup

The Mac operating system (called macOS) has a built-in feature for making backups of your data. It’s called Time Machine and is very easy to set up and use. In rare cases, with full use of your computer, you may want to degrade or lose the file you are working on, or revert to a previously saved version. Time Machine helps you recover that file.

You need an external hard drive to use Time Machine.Connect your drive to your iMac and go to the Apple menu[システム環境設定]Open. Click Time Machine to set it up. You can have Time Machine perform the backup automatically as long as the drive is connected to your iMac.

Setting up Time Machine only takes a few minutes. Spend enough time, especially when you need to recover files.

Apple

Set up iCloud Drive

iCloud is Apple’s online service that provides a way to sync data between Mac, iPhone and iPad. There are also email, Find My, and other services. When you set up your new iMac, you’ll be prompted to set up an iCloud account or log in if you already have one. However, once your Mac is up and running, you need to go one step further and configure iCloud Drive, the online storage provided by iCloud.

In System Preferences, click your Apple ID at the top to access your iCloud settings. Then click iCloud in the left column and check the box labeled “This Mac app that uses iCloud” on the right to see if you want to use iCloud Drive. next,[オプション]When you click the button, a window will pop up showing the app that will save the data to iCloud Drive.

Turn on Desktop and Documents to allow access to the files in these folders on any device.

IDG

Check your desktop and documents to gain access to files stored on your desktop or documents folder on your other Mac, iPhone, or iPad. If you do not allow this type of access,[デスクトップとドキュメント]Clear the check box. Find out more about desktops and documentation on iCloud drives.

Check for macOS and app updates

Apple does a good job of shipping Macs with the latest version of macOS, but updates may be released while the iMac is shipping. We recommend that you check for the latest version of macOS before you start to fix bugs, patch security holes, and introduce new features. The latest version is 11.3, but your iMac may have macOS 11.4.

If you want to check, here are the steps to update macOS:

Click the Apple menu.[このMacについて]Choose.In the window that appears, if it’s not already open[概要]Go to the tab.[ソフトウェアアップデート]Click the button. This will open Software Update System Preferences. For more information on the update[詳細情報]Please click the link. When you’re ready to install[今すぐアップデート]Click the button. The installation will take a few minutes, depending on the speed of your internet connection.

Check the Mac App Store for app updates.

IDG

You can also check for updates to the apps you are using. If you’re buying an app from the Mac App Store, launch the App Store app and it’s at the bottom of the left column.[更新]You can click. For apps that you didn’t purchase from the App Store, you’ll need to check the developer’s website to see if updates are available.

Set Touch ID

If you buy a $ 1,499 or $ 1,699 24-inch iMac, or pay an extra fee for the $ 1,299 model, the keyboard is equipped with a Touch ID sensor, Apple’s security feature that uses a fingerprint scanner. When you first set up your iMac, you’ll set up Touch ID, but you can also add two other fingers to your profile. This can be done in Touch ID System Preferences.

Touch ID comes with an iMac for $ 1,499 and $ 1,699. The Touch ID button is in the upper right corner of your keyboard.

Apple

That’s all. Get rid of the confusion.

Once you’ve set up your new iMac, start using your iMac to check your email, visit several websites, work on presentations in Keynote, edit videos in iMovie, and more. The list continues. But look around. You probably have an iMac box there, moving things to make room for your iMac, or putting your old Mac right next to the floor. Many studies have shown that a tidy workspace can increase your productivity, so take a break from your new iMac (which I know is difficult) and get rid of it yourself. That way, you can use your iMac without distractions.

The Romans have covered technology since the early 1990s. His career began with MacUser and has worked for MacAddict, Mac | Life and TechTV.

