Exclusive: New polls show that most San Jose people support large Google campuses





A few days before San Jose lawmakers are expected to approve Google’s plan to build a large campus in downtown, a new poll shows that the majority of San Jose supports it.

A poll sponsored by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, a well-known technology-led industry group, shows that 70% of the voters surveyed support the entire project. When asked about specific elements of the project, the largest development respondent in San Jose’s history brought 25,000 new jobs to the city, provided 15 acres of parks and open spaces, and improved downtown transportation. Most strongly supported investing $ 30 million in.

The poll was conducted by Fairbank, Maslin, Morin, Mets and Associates and surveyed 819 randomly selected voters. They were contacted by phone and online survey from May 11th to May 16th. Surveys, including interviews in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, have a 3.5% error.

In 2019, Google first proposed a draft plan. This will ultimately be the Google West project, the expansion of tech giants into downtown San Jose. The project spans 80 acres near downtown Diridon Station and features 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 residential units, 15 acres of parks and a 30,000 to 50,000 square feet community center. It also boasts 500,000 square feet for retail, cultural, educational and artistic applications. A quarter of the residential units in the area are affordable.

On Tuesday, San Jose lawmakers are expected to approve the project’s development contract and multipurpose plan.

The findings were kindly provided by FM3 Research.

Polls also found that many San Jose people are monitoring the project. 60% of those surveyed show that they are completely familiar with the project, of which 19% say they are very familiar.

I think people are excited about the revitalization of the cities they already love and the downtown they support, “said Jason Baker, Senior Vice President of Transportation, Health and Housing, Silicon Valley Leadership Group. Stated. “They recognize the potential of this area, and now we all feel like we were living in an era where we could change for the better.”

Pollsters also asked San Hosean about certain elements of the large-scale projects they support. All elements received over 75% support, from new affordable housing units to 25,000 new jobs, improved transportation, and funding to curb evacuation.

“In a sense, this is all part of the fact that the Big Tech campus doesn’t feel like it’s fallen in the middle of the city,” Baker said. “It feels like a prosperous, interesting, community-focused downtown where people work.”

The findings were kindly provided by the FM3 study.

Some land-use experts aren’t surprised by the results of polls, more than three years after the tech giant first turned to San Jose.

Google is a Silicon Valley-based international brand with a long relationship with the Bay Area, “said Bob Stadler, principal of consultancy Silicon Valley Synergy and columnist of San Jose Spotlight. “Google is coming as a neighbor as a corporate citizen of San Jose.”

Over the past year, the project has faced concerns about gentrification and high rent in the region. In response, Google has launched a $ 200 million community benefit fund, subsidizing programs to serve low-income residents, addressing evacuation causes, and affordable housing in the area. It helps to maintain.

Google West has already cleared some hurdles, including a unanimous recommendation from the City Planning Commission.

“Google didn’t just listen and nod their heads to get paid,” Staedler said of the community’s profit plans. “They actually made changes to the plan … it’s in mutual favor.”

Take a look at Google’s proposed land use for large-scale development in downtown San Jose. Google photos provided.

Still, one of the project’s loudest opponents is San Jose Sharks. The San Jose Sharks home arena, SAP Center, is just a few hundred feet from Google West. Sharks claim that the project could drive them out of San Jose. Due to traffic, street closures, and lack of parking due to development. Team officials are demanding that the city almost double the planned parking lot to 4,800 cars. The Santa Clara County Airport Land Use Commission has also opposed concerns about the height of the airport trail buildings.

The city council needs a two-thirds majority vote in favor of Tuesday’s plan to revoke the airport committee’s refusal.

At a press conference on Thursday, state and local officials said the development of the new Google is expected to bring about 5,700 general wage-building jobs. Governor Gavin Newsom has joined the mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo, and other elected officials to announce the signing of Senate Bill 7 to facilitate the environmental review process for home development.

If Google worked with the mayor and city council and answered “yes” to join our community, we asked them what to bring to the table and thank them for their immediate intervention. I am. Congressman Ash Kara said early Thursday. Not only did they (Google) respond to the community, but they also responded to the community in a way that no other company had in the history of the country.

According to Baker, the city and Google listened to each other’s demands and included voices from business owners, Labor leaders, and neighbors. That’s why he said 7 out of 10 people support the project.

“It’s hard to get 70% of people to agree on something, let alone actively support something,” Baker said. “If other companies follow this lead, San Jose will be ready for even better projects.”

Contact Lloyd Alabang [email protected] Or follow @lloydalaban on Twitter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos