Biden’s climate order offers North Carolina an opportunity, says climate technology executives





Editor’s Note: Helen Bertelli is the founder of Benecomms, based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, and an institution focused on climate change communications. She is an OnDeck Climate Tech Fellow and co-founder of the international organization Women in Climate Tech.

Wake Forest – Climate change is a decisive issue in our time, with risks and implications affecting virtually every community and every business, from rising sea levels to droughts and wildfires. The cost of financial markets alone (not including the sacrifice to human health and life) is estimated at $ 23 trillion between now and 2050.

President Biden’s executive order on Thursday, which directs financial regulators to measure, mitigate and disclose climate-related financial risks, is an example of a series of government and investor efforts to understand and manage climate risks. These actions are spurring national innovation. North Carolina has the potential to become the center of a new developing industry, climate technology.

Climate technology is a rapidly emerging industry. Similar to Cleantech, but includes a wide range of technologies such as agtech, foodtech, carbon capture, upcycling, geoengineering, climate data and intelligence. It can be defined as a product and service that enables communities, businesses, and governments to understand the risks and exposures to the effects of climate change and act for adaptability and resilience. And the sector is taking off.

By 2020, investment in climate technology startups exceeded $ 17 billion. According to PwC’s State of Climate Tech 2020, venture funding for climate technology has increased by 3750% since 2013. As of 2019, the climate industry employs more than 9 million people and has annual revenues of over $ 1 trillion.

North Carolina is well-positioned to profit from this fast-growing market. Our state’s technology industry is growing twice as fast as the national average, thanks to an educated workforce, high living costs, and resources dedicated to technology and entrepreneurship (our region). Is one of the reasons Apple was chosen for the new $ 1 billion) Campus).

In addition, North Carolina is experiencing a surge in education, training, incubation, and organizational resources aimed at driving innovation in climate technology. These include the Asheville-based National Institute for Environmental Studies (NCEI) and The Collider. Research Triangle-based Clean Tech Cluster; Duke University Energy Initiative Program and more.

As a result, more and more companies are successful in North Carolina’s climate technology. Just a few examples:

Climate Services (TCS): This Durham-based company is growing rapidly and currently clients with the world’s largest asset managers, real estate investors, Fortune 500 companies, and public institutions, including the US federal government. It is counted as. Aon and IBM. Carbon Insights is a company that translates consumer behavior into carbon impacts. With carbINs technology, financial institutions can reduce and offset their customers’ carbon dioxide emissions. Breezi, HVAC system predictive maintenance technology, keeps your equipment running with maximum efficiency, saves energy and ensures indoor air quality. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Flux Hybrids uses hybrid conversion technology to convert commercial and consumer vehicles into electricity, increasing fuel efficiency.

To benefit from increased investment in climate technology and increased job creation, there are many ways our states can work to grow this sector of our economy. Carbon capture and climate technology products, for example, can consume large amounts of resources for research and development. Requires lab space, access equipment, and grants. It is important to encourage the allocation of resources from public and private organizations for use by climate technology entrepreneurs.

It’s also a good idea to start by simply recognizing and encouraging climate technology as an industry. This starts with the words we use. National political and business leaders who hesitate to speak openly about climate change over the past few years are well documented. Using alternative terms (green, clean, etc.) has the effect of clouding the water and can lead to more questions than clarity. The fight against climate change will rob us of everything we have gained, so we need to speak the same language and clarify what we are against.

And go to the battle we have to do. Studies, including North Carolina’s climate risk assessment and resilience planning, show how climate change is beginning to affect regions throughout the state. Deaths and damage from extreme heat, floods and heavy rains are projected to increase.

In general, North Carolina people believe that elected leaders should act urgently to combat the climate crisis. Doing so in a way that creates jobs, promotes innovation, and attracts investment benefits both sides of our state.

