iOS 14.7 Public Beta Brings Weather’s Air Quality Index to More Users





Just days after the final beta of iOS 14.6 was released, and before it was released to the general public, Apple began beta testing iOS 14.7. The Point 7 release connects iOS 14 and iOS 13 with most point releases of previous iOS versions. iOS 13.7 was released in September 2020, so it’s still a bit technical. Months after iOS 13.6, we want to bring the new COVID-19 contact tracing technology to as many people as possible.

Beta versions of related operating systems, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, and watchOS 7.6 have also been released.

What’s new in iOS 14.7

The major new user features for iOS 14.7 haven’t been announced yet, but some overseas users say they’re viewing the Air Quality Index report in the Weather app. In addition to Canada, 9to5Mac reports that it also includes the Netherlands, France, Italy and Spain.

How to get iOS 14.7 Beta

If you have the courage, you can try iOS 14.7 before the general release. Apple recommends that you do not run beta on critical devices. This is good advice. I don’t know what goes wrong.

Developers can download the developer beta profile by visiting developer.apple.com/download on the device running the beta. Non-developers can join the public beta by visiting beta.apple.com using the device they want to run beta, signing in, and downloading the beta profile.

Once you get the profile,[設定]>[一般]>[プロファイル]You need to go to and enable the profile. The device will be reset and the profile will be enabled. After enabling and resetting the profile[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]You can go to and download the latest beta release.

If you are already using a release candidate version of iOS 14.6, you will see the 14.7 update in the new “Also Available” section of the software update. This allows you to continue with the iOS 14.6 release or jump to the new beta.

