Unlimited storage of Google Photos will end on June 1st. What can you do about it?





The Google Photos unlimited storage plan for storing high-quality photos will end next month. Last November, the company announced without specifying why it was running out of server capacity or whether it wanted to sell a Google One subscription for additional storage.

You may be angry that Google is killing another very useful feature. However, there is no free lunch. So what are your options? In this article, address all your questions appropriately, such as exporting data or choosing an alternative service.

How Much Do You Have in Google Photos?

Before you run out of Google’s image storage service, you need to know how much you have stored in the service. The easiest way to do this is to access this link. The photos and videos section shows the images and clips stored in Google Photos.

Google Photos Storage Indicator

Google offers 15GB of free storage for your account on a variety of services. You can free up space by deleting unwanted files and large emails from your drive or Gmail. Compressed images in Google Photos require about 1-4MB of space. Therefore, you can easily compress more than 300 photos per GB.

The company said in November that more than 80% of its users would not reach the 15GB limit for another 10 years. So if you are one of them, you may not have to worry about moving out of service.

Export data

Here’s how to export a backup of your Google Photos account:

Go to Google Photos on your desktop and[設定]Click.[データのエクスポート]Scroll down to the section and below it[バックアップ]Click the button. On the next screen, select the export frequency (oneexport in this case) and the file type. Export (.zip or .tgz), and maximum file size.[エクスポートの作成]Click the button. Google Photos[エクスポート]screen

It may take at least a few hours for Google to create the backup file. You will receive an email when the file is ready to download.

Choice of alternative services

Google isn’t the only one offering photo storage services, but the unlimited photo storage plan was appealing. The only downside was compressing the image and storing it in the cloud, but for most use cases the quality difference was not noticeable.

Google’s 15GB limit is still pretty good, but here are some of the options you can choose to store snaps and clips instead:

Google One (15GB free storage): If you need more storage from Google and don’t want to export your photos to another service, Google offers a paid plan starting at 100GB for $ 1.99 per month.iCloud ( 5GB Free Storage): This is the best option for many iPhone users as it takes the minimum amount of effort required to upload photos to the cloud. However, it’s important to remember that iCloud also hosts iPhone and Mac backups, files, iMessage chat, and passwords. Therefore, photos may have to fight for preservation. You can add 50GB of storage to your account for a monthly payment of $ 0.99. Dropbox (2GB free storage): Dropbox has a variety of file storage options, but there are also dedicated photo products for backing up images from iOS, Android, Windows and Mac. The company has many plans for personal and commercial use, starting at $ 9.99 per month with 2TB of storage. Unfortunately, there is no cheap plan to offer hundreds of gigabytes of cloud storage. Flickr (1,000 images): Flickr differs from iCloud and Dropbox in that it’s a dedicated service for storing high-quality photos. There is a free slot to upload 1,000 images with no storage limits. However, if you have a large number of photos to store, you can choose the Pro Plan for $ 5.99 per month for an annual fee. The biggest advantage of this plan is that it provides really unlimited storage, so there is no limit to the amount and quality of photos you can back up. ImageShack (no free border): If you’re looking for a cheap alternative to Flickr for storing unlimited photos, ImageShack is a service for you. There is no free tier, but we offer unlimited uploads for $ 3.99 / month or $ 37.99 / year. OneDrive (5GB Free Storage): Microsoft’s storage service offers 5GB of free storage, and you can pay $ 69.99 per year to get more. For 1TB cloud space. In addition, you can access Mircosoft Office apps such as Excel, Word and Powerpoint.

Even if you don’t have thousands of high-quality photos, Google Photos is still a good choice because you get a large chunk of 15 GB of free storage to host your images. Alternatively, there are other services such as Flickr and ImageShack that offer unlimited image storage when you have a large number of photos.

Did you know that there is a newsletter about consumer technology? Called a plugin, you can subscribe here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos