WIMI Hologram Cloud Becomes New Power of Technology





Hong Kong, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Fintech market research organization Mobius Trend recently reported in a research report, “WIMI Hologram Cloud Becomes a New Power of Technological Innovation to Support Ecological Development of 3D Holographic Projection. Was announced. Many people are still wondering when holographic projection technology is accelerating and people are in a hurry to talk: What is holographic projection technology? Why is it released? Are there any technical issues?

When it comes to holographic projection, everyone is familiar with it. It’s amazing to see all sorts of cool photos in large museum performances and star song performances. In fact, they all use 3D holographic projection technology, a type of 3D technology. Originally, it refers to a technology that uses the principle of interference to record and reproduce a true stereoscopic image of an object, and brings a variety of visual enjoyment to the audience.

In recent years, the exposure of holographic projection technology has gradually increased, and 3D projection technology can be described as a key performance guest. The stage effects it produces are becoming more and more colorful and vibrant, perfectly meeting the audience’s demands for beauty. 3D holographic projection allows the audience to see the virtual object directly with the naked eye, improving the audience’s senses. Whether auditory or visual, 3D projection technology brings a great experience to the user.

In addition, 3D projection technology has a strong stereoscopic effect, and the projected image has high-definition and vivid colors, so you can immerse yourself in a virtual image. In addition, the display of 3D projections is not limited by location and can support multi-angle holographic projections that can be displayed in a variety of formats. The application of this technology mobilizes the integration of the atmosphere of people’s real scenes and kindly feels the great impact experience of what is in front of them.

This is a dazzling technology that is advancing more and more in terms of applications and injecting new vitality into the industry. Although holographic projection technology is relatively mature and the effects of production are becoming more and more dazzling, there is still a long way to go before it can be truly applied in all areas, and the technology to overcome. There are still many difficulties.

1. The configuration requirements for use require efficient memory allocation and super image processing capabilities. The best way to ensure normal and stable operation of the holographic platform is to share CPU and GPU memory. Science and technology are evolving rapidly, but it will take a long time to achieve millions of parallel processes at the same time. This requires the use of millions of computers to sync all images, videos, and other content that guarantees the reliability of the holographic platform. This affects the size and energy consumption of the original used, as it requires millions or more host-level computers.

2. You need the actual sound effect. People’s ability to discern sound is beyond vision. Holographic projection technology needs to guarantee the authenticity of the sound if you want the audience to have a real experience. Holographic projection technology has a 360 degree fidelity effect. Not only does it require immersive video, but it also requires different directions or sound fields, so it requires full splicing between video images and audio, and requires advanced splicing techniques.

3. 3D projection technology has unparalleled advantages, but it is still in the fast period of development and the cost of input material is relatively high. Developing applications for holographic projection technology is difficult, so there is a huge investment in resources and money. Therefore, the prices for investing and selling commodities are relatively high. If holographic projection technology is widely used, this should take into account the purchasing power of the market.

Undoubtedly, the development of the holographic projection technology industry as a whole is not going well. Development of new things can be challenging, but the future market for the holographic projection technology industry is certainly promising.

From a global development perspective, the entire 3D projection industry is not yet in the stage of large cross-domain applications, but holographic projection application scenarios include holographic theater, holographic education, holographic advertising, and holographic. Entertainment, holographic exhibitions, holographic new retail, holographic high-end home applications, holographic cars, holographic social, holographic communication. Among them were some very successful applications.

The growth of industries in the bright future will take time to settle down, and new, confident industries will also need our witnesses. As a leader in the holographic projection industry in China, WIMI Hologram Cloud recognizes the great potential of the holographic industry. With their overall outlook, technology and unique investment vision, they have always maintained a leading position in the holographic market and created distinctive ecology business models.

WIMI is reportedly focusing on computer vision holographic cloud services aimed at integrating precision research and development of holographic 3D computer vision collection, AI synthesis, transmission, presentation, and applications into the market. I will. Meanwhile, WIMI constantly seeks to build an innovative, open and powerful service platform, builds a bridge between holographic technology applications and holographic computer vision presentations, and uses and presents holographic computer vision in a variety of scenarios. Realize the industry. The business covers multiple links, from creating computer vision, building service platforms, to developing cloud software and providing technical support. It has more comprehensive ecological building functions compared to other companies in the same industry. WIMI has high-tech R & D capabilities. Starting with the original 3D projection technology and high energy consumption, WIMI will continue to advance chip, display technology, communication means, algorithms, and other aspects to effectively address efficient memory allocation requirements. Launched a cost-effective product. Solves 3D projection and practical problems.

Total revenue in 2020 increased significantly from 319.2 million yuan in 2019 to 766 million yuan ($ 117.4 million), up 140.0% from the previous year to 446.8 million yuan. From the above data, we can see that the business growth of WIMI as a whole is steadily increasing and that financial income is continuously increasing. There are reports from this market that business profits are increasing and market expansion is expanding. WIMI has the absolute overall strength of investing in the development of the holographic projection industry. Considering the purchasing power of the 3D projection market, WIMI has set up a specialized industrial investment fund to increase R & D revenue. Based on the continuous maturation of technology and reduction of material cost, better alternative projection material can be developed, reducing high material input cost and making it easier for the general public to choose the right product. I can.

Whether WIMI’s 3D holographic projection will become a future trend depends on its complete commercial application, but this technological advance has brought some progress to the industry. Currently, we are not considering any further 3D projection business in China. With some public support, it takes time to actually use 3D holographic projection technology on a large scale. WIMI scales up industrial investment and research, supporting and guiding the rapid development of industry based on companies and teams with great potential for development and high growth.

About Mobius Trend

MobiusTrend Group is Hong Kong’s leading market research organization. They have built one of the best and unique research platforms in the financial markets, with a focus on emerging growth companies and paradigm shift businesses. The MobiusTrend team is an expert in market research reports, industry insights, and funding trend analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/.

Media contacts

Company: Mobius Trend Research

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com

YouTube: https: //www.youtube.com/channel/UCOlz-sCOlPTJ_24rMgR6JLw

