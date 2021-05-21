Google Chrome fixes hacked passwords with one tap





When Chrome detects that your password has been hacked, it automates password updates.

Stephen Shankland / CNET

Google Chrome has a new feature that allows you to quickly fix hacked passwords. It’s standard for web browsers to warn you when a password is found in the list of hacked passwords, but Google’s browser will also allow you to fix your password with the tap of a button.

If Google discovers a weak password, the Google Assistant will provide a “change password” button. Google announced at the Google I / O Developers Conference on Tuesday. It reaches Chrome on Android in the United States, but later spreads to other browsers and regions. Initially it only works on Twitter and “a few” other sites, and you need to enable Chrome password sync.

The password change feature relies on Google’s Duplex technology, an AI-powered service that fills forms and performs other automated actions on the web.

This feature reflects the growing importance of password managers. It’s hard to create passwords that are hard to crack, and even worse to remember, but it handles the task of password managers complaining. These are built into the operating system and browsers, but many use stand-alone password managers that work with different browsers.

Google said in a statement that website developers do not need to modify the site to take advantage of this feature. “We will keep in touch with the developers as we continue to extend the functionality.”

Ultimately, Google wants to ban passwords altogether.

Jen Fitzpatrick, Google Senior Vice President of Google I / O, said: “Ultimately, we are on a mission to create a passwordless future …. We want to free everyone from the pain of passwords.”

