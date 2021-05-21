Snap Acquires AR Startup WaveOptics, a Technology Provider for Spectacles, for Over $ 500 Million – TechCrunch





Snap yesterday announced the latest version of Spectacles Augmented Reality Glasses. Today, the company announced a little more news. The company has also acquired startups that provide technologies that help power them. Snapchat’s parents are snapping up Wave Optics, an AR startup that manufactures waveguides and projectors used in AR glasses. These overlay virtual images on top of a real-world view that can be seen by the person wearing the glasses, and Snap worked with Wave Optics to build the latest version of Spectacles.

The deal was first reported by The Verge, and a Snap spokesman confirmed the details directly to TechCrunch. Snap has paid startups more than $ 500 million in cash and stock trading. The first half will be offered in the form of shares when the transaction is officially closed and the rest will be paid in cash or shares within two years.

This is a huge leap forward for Wave Optics: Bosch, Octopus Ventures, and Stan Boland (British veteran entrepreneur, more recently FiveAI) and Amberish Mitra (co-founder of early AR startup Blippar). PitchBook estimates that the latest valuation is only about $ 105 million.

WaveOptics was founded in Oxford, but it’s not clear where the team will be based after the deal is signed.

We have covered the company since the early days of exhibiting the very interesting, early, and time-honored technologies of hologram physics and photonic crystal-based waveguides. Importantly and importantly, the technology significantly reduces the size and load of the hardware required to process and display images. This means a much wider and more flexible form factor range for AR hardware based on Wave Optics technology.

It’s not clear if WaveOptics will continue to work with other parties after the deal, but one of Snap’s obvious benefits seems to be limiting startup technology to itself.

Snap has recently been marching on acquisitions. Since January, I’ve purchased at least three startups, including Fit Analytics for the transition to AR-powered e-commerce and Pixel 8 Earth and Street Cred for mapping tools.

However, the deal represents the largest acquisition of Snap to date in terms of valuation. Not only is this a sign of premium pricing that basic artificial intelligence technology continues to lead, but it also has 12 pending and ongoing patents in addition to the team of scientists who built WaveOptics. I will. A commitment to sit at the table not only for social apps that use AR, but also for hardware, to use technology, but also to set the pace and agenda for how and where it runs.

It hasn’t always been a tenacious and rewarding place, but the company, long known as a “camera company,” combines hardware as an integral component of its future strategy.

