



Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, has seen structural changes in the future of work, driving product innovation and new ways of working with technology giants.

The pandemic that led to the large-scale telecommuting experiment was “It was a crustal movement, and the future of work is changing dramatically. It will be more flexible. Work is no longer just a place.” Pichai told Yahoo Finance. Extensive interview.

More than 20 years ago, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) set out to create the happiest and most productive workplace in the world. The company has pioneered a fun office, from bright colors and decorations to perks and amenities. Today, Google is reimagining the future of work across offices and campuses.

Just as I was excited to rethink the meaning of coming to work 20 years ago, I have the same optimism about being able to rethink work in this modern context. So, for example, we value the people who come in, we can see each other directly, and we know the sense of the community and the collaboration it creates. But people had a hard time commuting, said the 48-year-old CEO.

To explain his claim, Pichai said the new model would allow parents to hold a parent-teacher meeting on Tuesday at 11:00 am, or make an appointment with a doctor during the day.

Therefore, I think that bringing that flexibility helps people adapt to the reality of modern life, he added.

In a recent note to Google employees, Pichai describes a hybrid workplace that enables collaboration between many work environments, and Google’s real estate and workplace services team tests multipurpose offices and private workspaces. He pointed out that he would work with the team to develop advanced video technology. Greater fairness between office employees and virtually participating employees.

Pichais’s notes envisioned a week of work, with most employees spending three days in the office primarily with collaboration and two days in the places where they work best. Google’s extensive global reach allows employees to move to another office or apply for telecommuting. According to Pichai, 60% of Google employees return to the office a few days a week, 20% work in a new office location, and another 20% continue to work from home.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will speak about artificial intelligence at the Bruegel think tank conference in Brussels, Belgium, on January 20, 2020. REUTERS / Yves Herman

“Week where you can work from anywhere”

Part of Google’s more flexible approach is that you can work from anywhere for weeks. This allows employees to work outside of headquarters for up to four weeks a year.

So I was able to make a long trip in the summer because most of us may have been in college, but we were able to recreate that experience and stay with our family for four weeks. So I think we’re still working on making our work fun, but at the same time, Pichai said there’s a sense of community around it.

In addition, Google has more tools to do this, not just for itself, but for other companies, such as productivity applications.

This week, Google hosted the Google I / O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, after a year of hiatus due to a coronavirus pandemic. At this event, Google will launch several new products, including a smart canvas experience in Google Workspace that connects Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides with more collaboration tools such as @mentions, checklists, writing assistance, and presentations. Announced.

Google Docs is a pioneer in collaboration and the fact that multiple people can work on a document at the same time. But now, when you’re working on a document, you can talk to everyone and easily assign tasks by simply clicking on the video Hangouts. And we bring that richness on top of collaboration. So I think it’s to support that future of work, Pichai said.

Google has also debuted the Starline Project, a technology that uses hardware and software to create life-size 3D video conferencing that mimics the feeling of face-to-face.

I’m trying to solve the problem internally, so I’m doing it. So how do you collaborate in this new world? And as part of that, Pichai added that all the innovations we have are committed to taking them out and sharing them with the world.

Sure, Starline technology is expensive, but we’re working hard to bring it down so that more people can use it. Therefore, according to Pichai, it is an investment to ensure that it is done.

Pichai later told Yahoo Finance that future work flexibility may also help drive corporate diversity initiatives.

[The] I think the flexibility built into the future of work gives us the opportunity to make all of this better. So, for example, supporting women throughout the moment they are born is often a crucial moment when many women drop out of the workforce.

The future of work will also increase location flexibility and allow Google to hire from anywhere in the world, including areas with high access to undervalued talent.

For example, we promise to hire 10,000 employees in more diverse talented places such as Atlanta, Chicago, DC, New York … So I see them all as opportunities and work well. do.

Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

