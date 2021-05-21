Purdue University sees new opportunities for innovation with cloud technology using Azures AMD EPYC processor-based HBv3 instances





Preston Smith, Director of Research Services and Support at Purdue University

At Purdue University, the Community Cluster Program has been supporting scientists from every corner of the campus since 2004, based on decades of experience with Purdue in scientific computing. Batch high-performance computing is still the bread and butter of scientists, and while current community clusters provide hundreds of millions of CPU hours each year, cloud technology uses Azures AMD EPYC processor-based HBv3 instances. And offers new opportunities for innovation.

In the higher education HPC sector, a spectrum that seamlessly integrates the roles of national commercial clouds [cyberinfrastructure] Resources, tools and services continue to be hot topics. Previous work here at Purdue, recent studies by members of the Coalition of Academic Scientific Computing, Chronicle of Higher Education, Virginia Tech, and the IceCube experiment have all contributed to much analysis of the role of the cloud. The main focus is on finance. Meaning of cloud and on-premises supercomputers.

Understanding cost-effectiveness is an important concern for academic center directors, but I suggest that cost considerations are not the main reason to include the cloud in the center’s toolbox. Cloud technology benefits from flexibility and access to new or niche features that are an attractive way to enhance existing on-premises supercomputers, purchasing and provisioning resources in a cloud-like campus ecosystem. It served as an inspiration for the method. Service with the click of a button.

Increasingly, providing only batch computing is not enough. Campus partners need access to an ever-expanding set of tools to build and operate within a larger ecosystem centered on high-performance computing workflows.

For example, Purdue biochemists can load data into a NoSQL database for use by other tools, upload the genome to a genome browser, or host and serve a container-based science gateway. We are building an RNA-seq pipeline that runs in a community cluster. A co-editor who has seamless access to tools and data for her valuable research data without leaving the campus ecosystem.

With this experience in mind, our Purdue team has proposed a $ 10 million grant from the National Science Foundation to build and operate an anvil system for the National Science and Engineering community within the NSF XSEDE program. Awarded. Anvil’s CPU-based partitions with AMD 3rd generation EPYC processors provide 1,000 nodes of HPC capacity for traditional batch high performance computing. In addition, to better meet the growing and diverse needs of modern researchers, Anvil offers an innovative configurable interface provided through an easy-to-use interactive interface and on-premises Kubernetes resources running in parallel with the cluster. Features, and a cloud for accessing high-level tools and HBv3 instances from Microsoft Azure.

Anvil was designed and proposed before the existence of 3rd generation EPYC processors, and the expected performance of the system was based on predictions using 2nd generation AMD EPYC processors. At the time of this writing, our team is working hard on the preparation needed to deploy Anvils on Purdue. The recent availability of HBv3 instances in Azure, which is based on the same 64-core AMD EPYC processor that underpins anvil, has provided a great opportunity to get started with application-level work before Dell hardware arrives.

Early access to 3rd generation EPYC processors explores the performance characteristics of key applications in a variety of scientific disciplines that are expected to be supported, validates predictions made during Anvil’s design and procurement stages, and builds a user environment. And you can start optimizing. And software toolchains.

Based on the initial results of the application team, the 3rd generation EPYC processor used in the Azure HBv3 VM worked almost as expected, and some molecular dynamics applications exceeded expectations. I would like to publish the detailed results of this work in various places this spring and summer.

In the future, after Anvil goes into production, we plan to continue working on all H-series instances that offer Infiniband in Azure, HBv3, and the cloud. First, use Cycle Cloud to leverage Azure’s flexibility and high level of service to deliver burst capacity to loosely coupled workloads directly from Anvils batch queues via HBv3 instances. At the application level, we support access to Azure’s high-level machine learning toolkits and on-ramp on the scale and flexibility of the Azure Kubernetes service for scientists building applications using the Anvils composable subsystem.

This is an exciting time to support the national community by enabling science, and we look forward to building the future of computing with the anvil and its surrounding ecosystem.

Anvil is supported by the National Science Foundation under grant number 2005632. Purdue / Azure HPC Center of Excellence was funded by Microsoft in partnership with AMD.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos