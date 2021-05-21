Click here for Spotify’s long-awaited Apple Watch offline playback





Offline playback on the Apple Watch has long been the most requested feature of Spotify users, and today the platform offers it. The ability to download content to the Apple Watch is now beginning to be rolled out to premium subscribers.

Spotify announced the news in a press release this morning:

Starting today, we’ve rolled out the ability to download your favorite playlists, albums, and podcasts to your Apple Watch. All users can already play tracks, albums, playlists and podcasts. Premium users can download everything they listen to for a truly offline, phone-free experience. It’s on top of all the other Spotify features on the Apple Watch, from Connect & Control to streaming to Siri.

Spotify has said it is “beginning to roll out” offline mode to premium subscribers of Apple Watch users and will update to the latest Spotify iOS / watchOS release 8.6.28. However, Spotify’s new overall experience on the Apple Watch will be rolled out in stages in a platform that states, “It will be rolled out to all users around the world in the coming weeks.”

Here’s how Spotify describes how to access new features:

Find the music or podcast you want to download to your watch. Select a playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots () to[AppleWatchにダウンロード]Choose. To see the progress, go to the watch download section. When a playlist, album, or podcast in your library is downloaded, you’ll see a small green arrow next to your name. Connect your headphones and start listening wherever you are!

Spotify is also looking for feedback on how offline playback on the Apple Watch works.

This is the first iteration of Spotify’s demanding download experience on the Apple Watch. We want to know your thoughts, so please go to our community page and share your feedback. As always, we are continually improving the overall experience.

Also, because this feature isn’t just for Apple Watch users, Spotify announced earlier this week on Google I / O that the same feature will be available on Wear OS in the future.

In addition to the offline playback headline feature, Spotify emphasizes Apple Watch playback control on other speakers.

This gives all users seamless control over playing, pausing, and skipping tracks and podcast episodes directly from their wrists. You can also use your Apple Watch to control playback from wireless speakers, TVs, game consoles, and more with Spotify Connect.

