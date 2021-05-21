Google has just broken the internet for some Chrome users in Windows 10, but there is a fix





Update: A reader who has a problem has contacted me. They said uninstalling and then reinstalling Chrome solved the problem. However, when uninstalling[すべての閲覧データを削除する]You need to make sure that the check box is selected.

The original article is:

Google has just released an update for the Chrome browser, but it seems that some users of Windows 10 are repeatedly crashing due to a bug.

According to the latest version of Windows, users who have Chrome 90 installed on Windows 10 will now crash randomly. Some users have noticed a pattern of Chrome crashing while loading an extension, but it’s too early to say clearly if that’s the cause of the problem.

A crash can cause Chrome to close completely. Other symptoms are pages and tabs not loading properly in Chrome, extensions crashing (Chrome displays an error message).

The crash hasn’t happened yet, but Windows Latest claims it did. Looking at the comments, it seems that quite a few people have problems.

Also, the crash seems to only affect Windows 10 users who are using Chrome on Linux, Chrome OS, or macOS and are not experiencing these issues.

How to solve the problem

The easiest way to resolve this issue is to uninstall Chrome and then reinstall it. When uninstalling Chrome[すべての閲覧データを削除する]I was also contacted to make sure the checkbox next to was selected.

If the problem persists, go to% LOCALAPPDATA% Google Chrome User Data on your hard drive and delete the “local state” file.

It will be fixed when you restart Chrome. If you don’t have it, Google has identified and fixed the issue and you can try using the early beta version of Chrome.

This should mean that the fix will soon be available in regular Chrome.

