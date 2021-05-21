The fifth WIC begins in Tianjin with dazzling state-of-the-art technology





Manko has recently strategiced to promote the concentration of high-end resources and increase application scenarios, with the aim of Tianjin driving a boom in the new generation of artificial intelligence industry and making smart technology a part of everyday life. He said that he is doing a typical development. Convenience of local residents. He is an interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary exchange and other countries for Chinese scientists, entrepreneurs and business experts in the AI ​​sector to link international cooperation under the country’s “double cycle” economic development strategy. He wanted to strengthen cooperation with his peers.

Li Hongzhong said Tianjin will strive to improve its ability to innovate science and technology and become a pioneer in AI development. Tianjin will fully demonstrate the leading role of companies in innovation, conduct basic research and research for applied purposes, and support the exploration of breakthroughs in key technologies. The city will also drive the development of manufacturing and accelerate the construction of intelligent infrastructure to further modernize local industrial and supply chains. We will strive to build a new ecosystem for the development of intelligent technologies and take the initiative to leverage the Global Innovation Network to strengthen collaboration with global partners in R & D, industrial development and projects.

Desmond Lee and Kizo Hisamoto will use this event to help more countries and cities better understand AI, strengthen support for AI and IT-related entrepreneurial activities, and use innovative technologies. I wanted to be able to improve my city life.

The 5th WIC will feature 18 parallel forums and 12 enterprise-led forums centered around a list of hot topics such as the outlook for the intelligent technology industry, close collaboration on intelligent technology projects, AI, smart manufacturing, and the digital economy. It turns out that it contains a theme forum for. And smart cities. It also includes 48,000 square meters of intelligent technology and five competitions.

The exhibition has resumed, thanks to a country that has successfully contained Covid-19. A total of 241 companies and organizations are exhibiting their products and technologies. Among them are 24 research and academic organizations such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences, National Supercomputer Center and Nankai University, and the top 500 Chinese companies such as Fortune 500 45, Huawei, Tencent, CEC, CRRC Corporation Limited and Alibaba. It will be. Tianjin-based companies such as Didi Chuxing, 360 Security, Tianjin Port (Group) Co Ltd, and foreign companies such as Tesla Motors and Panasonic.

There is also the Guest Country of Honor Singapore Pavilion and the Guest City of Honor Kobe Pavilion.

According to statistics, more than 200 projects with a total investment of RMB 100 billion will be signed during the event. Domestically funded investment in projects is expected to exceed RMB 80 billion, about 80% of the projects are new technologies and new business projects from Beijing and Hebei provinces. Investment in 21 foreign investment projects will reach US $ 2,422 million.

Contact: Fan Yingming Phone: 13702005832 Email: [email protected]

Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515868/World_Intelligence_Congress_1.jpg Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515867/World_Intelligence_Congress_2.jpg Logo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/ Media / 1479542 / World_Intelligence_Congress_Logo.jpg

Source World Information Conference

