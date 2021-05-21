Apple TV Siri Remote Review: Press All Correct Buttons





As such, it’s very, very good. But the moment Apple unveiled its second-generation Siri Remote, it was clear that it would be a significant improvement over its disliked predecessor. When you reach for it, you can easily tell which direction is right. The clickable touchpad area, which occupied the top third of the previous remote control, has been replaced with a more intuitive D-pad. Since the Siri button is pressed to the right of the remote control, it’s unlikely that you’ll unintentionally trigger Apple’s voice assistant. And now you have the right power button for your TV.

Listing all these upgrades on the new $ 59 Siri Remote really shows how disappointing the old one, which lasted six years on the market. Before this major redesign, what most Apple did at the time was trying to cure which side was the top? Confusion by adding a white border around one of the buttons. My ass can’t be innovated anymore.

But what about this? This new Siri Remote is a very good remote control. There’s nothing exceptional about it, but it’s functional, accessible, and painless to use. If you use these words to describe the original Siri Remote, you will be in the minority.

Good stuff Significantly improved design Includes power, volume, mute buttons Buttons have a nice click feeling Bad stuff No remote locator feature Still have a Lightning connector? Really?

It feels very good. Apple manufactures remote controls from unibody aluminum shells that are taller, heavier, and considerably thicker than older Siri clickers. It’s a bit narrower than the black remote, but it still feels bigger overall and it’s positive. The old Siri remote was so thin that it was easy to lose it to the deepest part of the sofa. I don’t think it will be that much of a problem with new, chunky hardware.

Siri Remote is Apple’s new preference for hard-edged. When you hold the remote in your hand, you don’t actually feel the front edge, but you do. The back metal is curved, but has hard edges on both sides. As long as you don’t overtighten the remote, you’ll find it pretty comfortable.

Apple has added a power button and a mute button to the new Siri Remote.

Instead of basically putting a trackpad equivalent on top of the remote, Apple has switched to a much more traditional directional pad. Inside that circular cross key is a touch-sensitive center button that allows you to swipe content and move it in any direction as before. (Of course, you can lightly move your thumb to experiment with the subtle movements of the app icon on the home screen.) However, some streaming apps didn’t work perfectly with that input method, so Apple is now It incorporates a much more accurate D-. pad.

This preferred navigation method, which Apple calls a click pad with a touch surface, has a very short learning curve. Initially, I accidentally activated the touchpad when I intended to move my finger from bottom to top with the D pad and vice versa. It didn’t last long, but if it ended up being a bigger hassle for you, the remote settings menu has an option to assign only the middle button click, which gives the crosshairs all the navigation features.

Apple has also devised a clever jog wheel feature that allows you to scrub your video at a faster or slower speed, depending on how fast you turn your finger around the outer ring and your thumb around the circle. It’s a direct callback to the era of the iPod Click Wheel and does a great job of helping you land at the exact moment of your video.

The new clickpad is much better than the old touchpad. The Siri button now lays down, making it less likely to accidentally press it.

But I have to confess something. I spent an embarrassing few hours not understanding how to make this work. In the end, I learned the trick. After pausing the video, you need to put your finger on the D-pad for a moment before turning around. An animation pops up in the progress bar (a small dot indicating the position of your finger) to let you know in jog wheel mode. If you pause the video and start the circular motion immediately, it will not work properly. Don’t be like me. For this reason, reset your Apple TV 4K unnecessarily at the factory.

The buttons themselves all have a pleasing click feel and don’t feel a bit muddy. The click pad is quieter when pressed than the button below it. The buttons are considerably noisier than any other remote that had to be compared, such as Roku or Chromecast. Again, unless you’re sensitive to that, it’s okay, but when you flip through a particular scene in a movie or show, you’ll definitely hear the volume locker. The Siri button on the side is quiet whispering. Whenever you execute a voice command, you need to hold it down.

Since the mute button is where the old remote control plays / pauses, you may need to overcome some muscle memory challenges. The menu button has been re-badged back, but it still performs the same function as before. So, in most cases, the new icon makes a lot more sense. The buttons are not backlit, but you can easily remember them after using the remote control for a while.

There is a circular cross key with a touchpad in the center.

But like the new Siri Remote, Apple feels like it’s missed some opportunity that frankly looks like an unmanageable achievement. Most obvious, if you can’t find the remote, there’s no way to find it. As mentioned earlier, the larger the size, the less likely you are to misplace the remote control, but it would be nice to have a way to tell where it is. Hey Siri, where is my remote control? It sounds like a lot easier to achieve, but the voice query doesn’t help you and doesn’t make a remote beep. Also, unlike Apple’s recent introduction of AirTag, the remote control doesn’t have an ultra-wideband chip to help pinpoint its location in the room. If you find that your remote is always MIA, you may need to accept a case that combines AirTag and SiriRemote. However, having a simple and easy-to-understand remote locator feature is one area where Roku objectively beats Apple.

A less influential complaint is the lack of an input button to switch between HDMI sources. Apple TV automatically becomes the active input when you turn it on or wake it from sleep. But pressing the input button will at least make life easier for people switching between Apple TV and Xbox or PlayStation. As a result, I couldn’t stop using my LG TV remote control. Most of my devices automatically get the TV’s attention when I turn it on, but the buttons are absolutely certain.

This Siri Remote is considerably thicker than the previous one. Hopefully it doesn’t go swimming often on the sofa cushions.

You can complain about the lack of a button, but you can also praise Apple for the same reason. SiriRemote doesn’t have any branded shortcut buttons. Even Netflix can’t lock down its button, but it can be difficult to remotely find another streaming box that doesn’t have that logo somewhere.

The Siri Remote is thick enough to hold a USB-C jack, yet it can be charged with the Apples Lightning connector. USB looks more natural in this type of scenario, but what do I know? He is the only man who was delighted to regain a reliable and wisely designed remote control. Apple will continue to do with Apple. We couldn’t test the new remote with a third-party charging stand designed for the old remote, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the industry could catch up with the new design in the near future.

The right choice is clear.

Earlier Siri Remote gyroscopes and accelerometers are historic and cannot be used for Apple Arcade games that rely on these sensors. However, it is unlikely that many people are playing games with it in the first place. tvOS now supports many third-party gamepads, including the latest Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

No matter how you slice it, the new Siri Remote is winning at every level. I can’t think of putting up with it for years, but it’s time. And the alternative remote control is very good at operating the remote control. Just as the Apples M1 MacBooks scored perfect if they had a capable webcam, the Siri Remote would be perfectly flirting if there was an easy way to find it. Or if the button is backlit. My review of the new Apple TV 4K will be announced shortly, but if you already have the last model, this is the only mandatory upgrade.

Photograph by Chris Welch / Zavage

