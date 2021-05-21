DeepMind reportedly lost a long-standing bid to increase its independence from Google.





The tension between Google and its AI brain trust has always appealed to DeepMind. Broadly speaking, DeepMind, founded in 2010, has some of the best AI researchers in the world to publish insightful academic papers and Nature covers. Meanwhile, Google bought DeepMind in 2014 and bankrolled its huge losses. And it really wants to squeeze some money out of all these juicy brains.

That’s why the recent stories about the two Wall Street Journal companies are so interesting. In it, Palmy Olson reports that Google has ended years of negotiations between the two companies and eventually rejected DeepMind’s petition for more independence.

The idea was proposed that DeepMind reportedly has a non-profit status.

DeepMind told staff that negotiations were over at the end of last month, Olson said. One suggestion from the founders of DeepMinds is that companies have the same legal structure as nonprofits because the powerful artificial intelligence they were studying should not be controlled by a single entity. It was that. But Google didn’t participate in this. Given how much money the company has put into DeepMind, he said DeepMind doesn’t make sense.

This conflict is not surprising. Google executives have repeatedly stated that the future of the company lies in AI, and many news stories suggest that motherhood is pushing DeepMind to commercialize its work. This has led to projects using DeepMind’s research to improve Android battery life and reduce data center energy costs, but the economic benefits of these efforts are unclear. Meanwhile, UK companies’ losses continue to hit highs of 477 million (about $ 660 million) in their latest public application in 2019. If Google wants the value of that money, it can’t give DeepMind something like non-profit status.

Along with financial pressure, another skeleton of the controversy between the two companies seems to be ethical oversight. A big boost to Google’s acquisition of DeepMind was its promise to set up an ethics committee to ensure that its technology was always deployed fairly. However, the exact nature and extent of this board was always unknown, including who was sitting on the board. According to a 2019 report from economists, the board held ownership of the artificial intelligence created by DeepMind. The term refers to AI that meets or exceeds human capabilities in a wide range of tasks.

The status of this committee is not documented in the WSJ report, but Olson states that future work on DeepMinds will be overseen primarily by another ethics committee with senior Google executives. I will. In a tweet, Olson states that this is the Advanced Technology Review Council (ATRC). This is reportedly Google’s best review board.

Update, May 21, 11:04 AM ET: The story has been updated to note that the Ethics Committee mentioned in the WSJ report is ATRC.

