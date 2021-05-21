Microsoft Teams brings this amazing desktop feature to mobile





Microsoft Teams adds useful new features to your mobile applications to make it easier for users on the go. In a recent post on the Microsoft 360 Roadmap, the company revealed that the Teams mobile application for Android and iOS can now read charts and post loudly to devices. This was only a few days after Microsoft made Teams publicly available for free.

The new reader feature was previously only available in the web and desktop versions. As Microsoft enhances its games in the ever-expanding battle of video conferencing apps that have been associated with Zoom and Google Meet, it is now moving to mobile apps.

The new reader feature will be available in the Teams app on iOS and Android devices in June. In a 360 Roadmap entry, Microsoft states that it is “a proven customization method to support reading beyond age and ability.” The added functionality applies only to the content displayed within the Microsoft Teams app. Like the desktop and web versions, it may allow users to focus on specific messages and chats.

Microsoft wants to further personalize the Teams application for its users and encourage them to use it for non-business purposes. The company wants to be a reliable video conferencing and calling app to bring people closer to friends and family around the world.

Another new feature added to the team in the new update is called Together mode, which provides a different viewing perspective than regular calls. The application has also added the ability to react to emojis and gifs.

