Flexible transportation and material transportation solutions

Hello and welcome to Take Five at Automation World. I’m David Miller, Senior Technical Writer at Automation World.

This week I would like to talk about transportation. And this is the basic means for plant operators to get material from point A to point B in the facility. I would like to see the evolution in recent years. Transport systems have been around for a very long time, and in fact for a very long time it is wrong to consider what was previously mechanically automated as one of the first technologies to actually try to automate it mechanically. I do not think. Manual labor. Of course, as listeners know, there are all kinds of conveyors. There are various types of typical conveyor belts, spiral conveyors and even hanging conveyors. But the problem is that we often don’t talk about them just because they are very typical. It’s a bit like the old joke that a fish swims with the other two and asks, “How about water?” And of course, the two young fish turn to each other and say, “What’s the water?” They don’t even know what it is because it’s so completely enclosed.

However, many innovations are taking place in convenience spaces in connection with other changes brought about by the explosive growth of IIOT and Industry 4.0 technology. And you need to pay attention to it. Of course, one simple example of this is the implementation of a motor-driven roller conveyor. These are conveyors divided into many different zones. Each is driven by a single small motor with a digital feedback sensor and variable frequency drive. What this essentially means is that you can achieve what is called zero pressure accumulation. Therefore, when moving different packages of different shapes and sizes, there is no need to physically touch the product.

In fact, the conveyor is divided into zones, so you can even stop the movement of one product while the other products in front of it are actually moving in the line. As a result, not only is the type of back pressure and friction that can cause wear on the transport system when products accumulate on the line reduced, but also a variety of products being worked on by other peripherals Will be. Devices such as robot arms can move down the line more efficiently. So if one needs to stop longer, the other in front of it will continue to move. That’s a simple word. Again, this is made possible by the ability to convey information to other devices such as feedback sensors, VFDs and robotic arms. That is, it is actually part of that digital transformation.

Yet another interesting technology is the Baeckeoffe X Planar system. And this is even more unique than the motor-driven roller transfer concept that is actually common to many different companies. Motor-driven rollers have zones where you can divide your products into smaller batches, but XPlanar actually provides one true batch. Works with a flat mover. These flat square tiles actually float above the magnetic tile surface. And there are some different benefits that you get with this. First, it is completely unhindered by subtrack restrictions. Therefore, these plane movers can reposition themselves and orient themselves. You can move it diagonally or horizontally as needed. Therefore, this is a very flexible system.

In addition, these tiles can actually rotate and rotate in place. Therefore, it is actually used in fluid mixing in chemical and pharmaceutical applications. For example, you have a small vial, to which fluid is added, then the panel rotates, and the centrifugal force of rotation actually mixes the fluid. It looks easy, but previously it was much harder to achieve it in an automated way.

Therefore, these are just two examples of many other advanced modes of transportation currently on the market. In addition, there are some trends here that are repeated elsewhere. Modularity, flexibility, etc. can be seen. So it really harmonizes with the other things we see as happening in the industry and there are many innovations happening in this area. So it really goes against the old saying that there is nothing new in the sun.

Either way, that’s all I have for you today. However, if you enjoyed this segment, look forward to more in the coming weeks.

