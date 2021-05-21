Original Mustang Story: Last 3 Model Years (19711973)





In the early 70’s, strict emission standards and exorbitant premiums began to collapse the pony car segment.

Nevertheless, the second major redesign of the company’s popular sports car goes according to plan. A green light was issued by former Ford President Semon “Bunkie” Knudsen in 1968, created by Gail Halderman and introduced in the next model year in late August 1970.

After becoming president of the Ford Motor Company a few months later, Lee Iacocca commissioned the Mustang II. This will be smaller and more economical. Therefore, the final iteration of the first generation does not benefit from much attention from the development team. 1971: The last major redesign of the first generation

The upgraded Mustang maintained its basic similarities to previous models, but was still significantly different. It was heavier than ever and definitely ugly.

The wheelbase was expanded by 1 inch (2.54 cm) for the first time as it had to be increased in width and length to better accommodate the 429 engine. The new range topper was the 370 horsepower 429 cubic inch (7.0 liter) Super Cobra jet version of the 429 Boss Power Plant, introduced in 1969. The latter was obsolete with 427, Boss 302, and 2006. -cylinder. The 250 in-line 6-cylinder engine is now the standard Mustang engine.

Apart from the Super Cobra jet available in stock and the Ram Air version, the V8 product consisted of the currently underpowered 302 Windsor and four 351 Cleveland variants, with outputs ranging from 240 to 330hp.

The most powerful of the 351s now stood under the hood of the boss model. Since there is no Shelby around, it has become the top performance model of the nameplate. Equipped with competition suspension, 4-speed gearbox with Hurst shifter, and power front disc brakes.

Next was Mach 1, where customers could get any of the available V8 engines. A blacked-out hood with a motorsport-inspired lock was moved to the Boss 351 and this model received a body-colored version with wide black stripes. Also, the deluxe interior was no longer standard and was offered as an option for $ 130.

The luxury Grande model has been revived and continues to offer many luxury options, including a vinyl roof, luxurious interiors with premium upholstered high bucket seats, and a deluxe two-spoke steering wheel.

That year, 149,678 units were sold, down 36% from 1970. This is mainly due to the failure of the redesign, which increased the model by 400 pounds (181 kg). As the weight increased, most V8s lacked power and the Mustang became considerably dull. As a result, customers have begun to avoid these slow gas guzzlers and favor smaller, more fuel efficient vehicles. 1972-1973: The Fall of Ambiguity and the End of the Legend

By listening to market demands, Ford was able to achieve great success with the Mustang brand in the 1960s. However, there was a shift in strategy in the 1970s, and in the end it was unsuccessful.

The 1971 redesign was a prime example. As we saw above, the added weight, dull appearance styling, and lack of major engine improvements led to sluggish sales.

Sadly, the iconic pony car remained anonymous for the next two years, partly due to tighter emission regulations and worsening economic conditions, and did not bring any new hope.

In 1972, the boss model was removed from the lineup along with both versions of the Big Block 429. Weighing just over 3,500 pounds (1,587 kg), the car is now standard equipment in 250 cubic inches (4.1) with 98 horsepower. -Lit) 6 cylinders.

The base V8 is a 136-horsepower 302 Windsor, and the 351 Cleveland unit has a 2-barrel carburetor with 168 horsepower and a 4-barrel version with 248 horsepower. The mid-year upgrade introduced a 266 horsepower 351 Cleveland HO power plant, which was too few and too late.

In 1972, the standard 6-cylinder engine and 302 horsepower gained 3 and 4 horsepower, respectively, and the 351HO withdrew. The Mustang was still boring as the two-barrel 351 is now 177hp and its four-barrel siblings were pushed to the same output as the now obsolete HO.

If 1969 was the best year for various performance models, the last two years of the first generation left Mach 1 as the only option. The Mach 1 was clearly unattractive, as the engines available were terribly underpowered. Over 50,000 units were sold between 1971 and 1972, a significant decrease from the 72,458 units sold in 1969.

Ford continued to offer luxurious grandes, and in February 1972, added a limited edition model called the Sprint to boost the lineup. Designed to promote the 1972 Olympics and participate in the Washington, DC Cherry Blossom Parade. Customers can choose from two packages that come with their own painting work and include an optional exterior decoration group.

Overall, 259,960 Mustangs were produced in the last two years. On an overview, more than double the number of buildings built between late August 1964 and July 1965.

The 1973 car was 12.2 inches (31 cm) longer and 5.9 inches (15 cm) wider than the original model released in April 1964. It was 4 inches (10 cm) tall and weighed 575 pounds (261 kg). This was a 22% weight gain and there was no significant increase in power.

The original story isn’t a happy ending, but it’s one of the most fascinating in the history of the automotive industry. The original Mustang and many of its variations have succeeded in creating a new kind of car that has since become a legend.

The next two generations had little in common with the corresponding generations of the 1960s and 70s, but future modern iterations regained a positive and high-performance attitude towards Mustang nameplates and their influence. Strongly receive.

