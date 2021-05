Resident Evil Village had more enemies than before

I don’t know you, but if I don’t have to, I don’t want to face a hundred of these guys.Screenshot: Capcom

You certainly face mini hordes from time to time, but Resident Evil Village is more than just a game of throwing enemies at will. But that wasn’t always the case. Capcoms’ latest behind-the-scenes video shows that some early builds contained an overwhelming number of enemies. This is said to have caused friction between the core development team and quality assurance.

I remember Shutaro Kobayashi, Capcom’s Quality Assurance Manager, responding very strongly to the first serious evaluation of Resident Evil Village. The content of the game was completely separate from what the development team thought it was created.

Early feedback from playtesters emphasized a large group of enemies and their overall aggression as an important low point. It was created for combat that, coupled with a lack of ammunition, explained that testers were uninteresting, frustrating, boring, and incredibly tired to play. The developers, who returned to Capcom’s office a month later due to the covid-19 pandemic, knew that their work was cut out for them.

Resident Evil Village director Tadashi Sato said players should not react unknowingly to the game, they need to participate in the game, guess themselves, and finally overcome their fear of obstacles in front of them. And explained the core guidelines adopted by the team. We had a lot of trouble working on these concepts.

From the beginning, the Capcom people combined the original concept of Resident Evil Village into one phrase. It’s a fight to survive. However, after receiving negative feedback from playtesters and quality assurance, they finally adopted the second creed: giving them space. This is reflected in the final game. In this game, there are few lycans like beasts, but you can launch a surprise attack from the roof and approach from a nasty angle and lose your sense of direction.

Rather than just throwing an aggressive monster to panic the player, Sato says he delusions whether or not he will be attacked and how he will be attacked, and is worried about where the next enemy will be. Added. And when the enemy appears, it is relentless. We consciously focused on improving pacing. I think it was when I started clicking.

The developers say these changes need to be made in a short period of time and have caused negative sentiment about the feedback received from the playtests. But after all, they all consider Resident Evil Village to be a better game. We might have gotten a completely different game if the quality assurance team didn’t claim that everyone in the studio had work to do and Village didn’t reach that goal.

