Google Workspace adds smart chip functionality, a new feature that helps interconnect app suites





Google’s I / O 2021 keynote revealed that the company is announcing a number of new features in its workspace productivity suite. You can tag people with the @ sign, starting with a tagging feature called Smart Chips that connects Google Docs to other products. This creates a special link in the document that references other files and meetings. It’s safe to assume that Google is working to interconnect all parts of the Workspace suite of apps. As you continue to expand your workspace integration, users will be able to start Meet video chats directly within a document, or share a document directly to a Meet call using the buttons in the document.

Other minor updates include traditional comments plus emoji responsiveness in Google Docs, a new timeline view of Google Sheets to improve project management, and above all, targeting 8.5 x 11 sheets of paper. is. According to The Verge, it dynamically resizes the document to the size of a web browser.

Google has also added assisted writing capabilities to Google Docs, including warning users about offensive, wording, or non-inclusive language.

Smart chips and templates

Smart-objects, called chips, are linked to other parts of Google’s office suite. Initially, the smart chip only connects to other documents, contacts, and meetings. The user hovers the mouse over the light to see a box containing relevant information that they can interact with.

To insert the chip, Google relies on familiar punctuation marks that have become closely related to direct interactions: @tag. When users enter the @ sign in Google Docs, the menu displays a list of list elements that you can narrow down to your desired selection. Press Enter to create the smart chip. Linking to another document or sheet allows the user to scroll the document inline within a resizable hover box. Smart Chips work with different types of documents in Google Drive, including Microsoft Office documents.

Google says smart chips will also come to Google Sheets in the coming months.

Pageless view, timeline, and other features

The pageless format of Google Docs eliminates the concept of pagination and allows text to flow smoothly regardless of the width of the browser window.

Google Sheets has a new timeline view that you can use to track multiple duplicate tasks. Spreadsheets also include improvements to auto-suggestion formulas, as well as improved troubleshooting of broken formulas.

Integration with Google Meet includes documents, spreadsheets and slides. You can use them to view directly in the meeting screen sharing options. Later this fall, all three will integrate Meet directly, allowing users to start meetings directly within the Documents tab.

Other new features include the option to leave the emoji reaction in the paragraph instead of leaving a comment, and the option to underline with a wavy line along red for misspelling and green for grammar (purple for style). There is. Google Docs will be able to suggest different types of stylistic issues, such as comprehensive language suggestions such as mail carriers and delivery staff, and blasphemous word emphasis.Related article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos