Facebook-backed group adds former legislator

Two former lawmakers have signed to chair the Facebook-backed Protech Group Advisory Board.

The House Agricultural Commission will submit a bill on Wednesday, giving USDA more power to expand local broadband access. This is an issue currently shared with the FCC.

Open your eyes: Technology industry groups, US Innovation and Competition Law, S. I’m watching 1260 (117) to see what amendments Senator is trying to sneak in.

FIRST IN MT: HEAVYWEIGHTS JOIN PRO-TECH GROUP Former Representative Greg Walden (R-Ore.) And Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp (DN.D.) Participate in the American Edge Project to promote Internet openness, accessibility and free of charge. I’m out. The legislative expression is moving towards regulation of major tech companies. In addition to Facebook, group members include the technology industry associations NetChoice and Connected Commerce Council.

Walden, chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said he would join the group to promote ideals such as freedom of expression as the techno dictatorship advances its vision of Internet censorship.

Ongoing Controversy: Since Facebook confirmed last year’s role in launching the Dark Money Group to sharpen the image of U.S. tech companies facing increased regulatory oversight, the American Edge Project has been I’m involved in a controversy. (Facebook declined to comment.) The group is registered as a non-profit organization and is accompanied by a Foundation, so American Edge can avoid disclosing all donors.

Heavy Hitter Addition: Walden and Heightcamp, who recently left Capitol Hill, will continue to oppose antitrust reforms, adding to the burden on the American Edge. Organization-savvy people refused to share salaries with Heightcamp and Waldens, but their position as co-chairs of the advisory board was with former Senators Kent Conrad (DN.D.) and Saxby Chambers (DN.D.). R-Ga).

FCCS has created an opportunity for local broadband. Republicans of the House Agricultural Commission announced the Internet Subjunctive Mood on Thursday. This is another salvo of intensifying inter-ministerial salvos, ideal for expanding access to local broadband.

House’s proposal is to codify the agricultural sector’s three-year-old ReConnect regional broadband program, increase user minimum speeds, and approve $ 3.7 billion annually in USDA regional broadband efforts.

Key Players: Many federal agencies, including FCCs that manage billions of dollars in local broadband subsidies and are uncertain who should take the lead, are mixed to solve the shortage of these digital divides. I am. On Thursday, the House Energy and Commerce Commission also proposed in their own new bill to stick $ 20 billion to build broadband at the Commerce Department.

However, Agricultural Commission members say USDA is best suited for wiring the American countryside. Congressman Austin Scott (Republican) said Thursday that the FCC had a chance but didn’t.

A group of 22 Republicans, led by GT Thompson (R-Pa.), A ranking member of the House Agricultural Commission, is co-sponsoring the new bill. The USDA has expertise, Thompson told reporters.

Local broadband was a banner issue frequently advertised by the FCC’s Republican leadership, including when it held a $ 9.2 billion local broadband subsidy auction during the Trump era. I don’t know that it is necessary to send all the dollars to one particular entity, but money going to different institutions will need adjustments, Commissioner Brendan Kerr was asked about the proposal. I said when. Still, he said he was heading in the very right direction.

FCC Deputy Head Jessica Rosenwessel confirmed that she had circulated a proposal to push a pause in a Trump-era order approved last fall. Rosen Warsel, who opposed in a public security backlash last year, believes the order is directional, given the spectrum of underutilized bands, but the pauses are more nationwide than the spectrum. He told reporters that he wanted to provide time to find good uses.

Tech Group’s top tab tech industry group in the United States wants to know what the final version of Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer’s US innovation and competition law will be. One add-in of concern: Country of Origin Indication Online Act introduced by Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) And Rick Scott (R-Fla.). This is already included as a fix.

These industry groups have broad support for the entire USICA package, but are wary of lawmakers who want more transparency in their online purchases. The bipartisan labeling amendment requires that products sold online list the country of origin, and lawmakers say they can encourage consumers to buy American goods.

Earlier this week, the National Retail Federation sent a letter to the Senate Commerce Commission with the participation of major technology associations TechNet, the Information Technology Industry Council, the Internet Association, the Consumer Technology Association, the Progress Council, and the Computer & Communications Industry Association. It was. Opposing the amendment, he argued that the law imposes a burden on retailers and distributors, not suppliers, to keep track of items in the country of origin.

A rare partnership between a physical retailer and an online marketplace, fighting each other over the INFORMATION Consumer Act, a bipartisan bill that cracks down on counterfeit goods by requiring the online marketplace to verify high identities. I am. -A voluminous third party seller. It was introduced by Senator Bill Cassidy (Republican) on Wednesday as a USICA amendment, but lobbyists have asked MT to include it in potential manager amendments. Said. .. The Chamber of Progress and the Internet Association have individually raised concerns with MT about the law, saying it would harm small online sellers.

Talk Tech Tech from the United States and South Korea will play a major role in today’s meeting at the White House between the Biden administration and the South Korean delegation led by President Moon Jae-in. The summit is likely to focus on North Korea, but technology competition with China will also be on the agenda, with a roundtable meeting with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, South Korea’s Trade Minister Munuk, and the CEOs of both countries. Is also done.

The delegation will bring tremendous commitment to issues related to technology and batteries, high-tech semiconductors and 5G, emphasizing mutual aspirations to work in innovation, supply chains, new era logic chips and senior management. I made up my mind. Officials told reporters Wednesday.

The White House sticks to these commitments, but Korean companies like Samsung and SK Innovation say they are important to US efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese manufacturers for semiconductors, batteries and other technology products. is expected.

A Texas judge who dismissed Google’s petition dismissed both companies’ petition on Thursday to transfer antitrust proceedings filed in California by a group of Attorney Generals in 14 states and Puerto Rico. Judge Sean Jordan wrote in his opinion that he believed the case would be brought to trial and resolved sooner in Texas than in California.

Grand Final (for now, anyway) Apple CEO Tim Cook will stand in Auckland this morning ending the iPhone maker’s defense against allegations that its iron-clad control over the App Store violates antitrust laws. Cook became CEO in 2011 after the death of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, but wasn’t among the key decision makers when the App Store was launched in 2008. .. His testimony focuses on Apple today and repeats many themes. Raised by witnesses from other companies: Apple is investing in innovation, but focused on user privacy and security. The company finds it difficult to maintain if a third party can offer a competing app store on the iPhone.

The trial is nearing its end, but the proceedings are not over yet. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is keenly aware of that fact. “I haven’t decided what to do,” she said Thursday. But “it will go to the Court of Appeals because either or both of you will not be happy.”

Possible Signs: Gonzales Rogers is a proprietary app before Nokia’s 2020 survey investigating the security of Android and iPhone devices and some developers before Apples 2009 released its own in-app payment system. In-house sales method.

Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) is co-chair of the Parliamentary Internet Caucus. After 24 years at the FCC, Margaret Wiener will retire as Deputy Director of the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Deena Shetler will replace her as a deputy deputy chief. Julie Wenah joined Facebook for the civil rights team to associate a general counsel with a product lead. She works for Airbnb and NASA and is alum at the Obama White House. Roberto Fierro participates in ACG Advocacy as a partner. He was formerly a lobbyist at BSA | Software Alliance.

Apple has released the latest ad focusing on the new iPhone privacy feature, App Tracking Transparency.

Preparing for Impact: The United States plans to step up efforts to track domestic violent extremism on social media, and some concerns could undermine civil liberties, AP reports.

Behind the RSA Hacking: In 2011, Chinese spies stole the pinnacle of cybersecurity stripping protection from businesses and government agencies around the world. Here’s how it happened via Wired.

Standing up thorny: “Paul Michael was once a favorite economist in Silicon Valley …. no more.” Another NYT article.

Do this: The FTC is asking Amazon to remove the fake review scheme on the platform, according to a message from an internal employee. There are more in Recode.

goodb-IE: And another internet icon bites the dust. It’s a real Internet Explorer. Other WSJ articles.

Fresh Android from the Store: Google will open its first retail store in New York this summer, Verge reports.

Taking care of children: UNICEF is looking at ways to better manage data collection from children.

