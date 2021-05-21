How to migrate from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge





Now that Microsoft has announced an end-of-life product for IE, it’s time to consider jumping to another browser like Edge, Microsoft’s replacement for IE.

Microsoft’s venerable web browser, Internet Explorer, is finally reaching its long, increasingly irrelevant lifespan on June 15, 2022. Microsoft’s announcement may not affect many people. For those who use it, it may be necessary to learn how to migrate to a new browser before the old browser disappears.

Fortunately, Microsoft has simplified the process of migrating from IE to Edge. All you need to do to import settings from IE is a few clicks on Edge. You don’t have to export bookmarks, point Edge to a directory, or do any other manual work.

Besides the fact that IE isn’t long in this world, if you’re looking for a reason to justify a switch, Microsoft’s support site has a long list of reasons. This section describes how to migrate your settings and how to switch your default browser to Edge on your Windows 10 PC.

How to migrate settings from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge

Edge is the latest web browser with all the features you’d expect from Google Chrome, and for good reason. The latest version is built on the open source Chromium engine, which is also included in Chrome.

To split from IE without losing bookmarks, saved passwords and other features, first open Edge and look for the three dots in the upper right corner of the window.Click on them to open a menu at the bottom[設定]Is displayed (Fig. A). Click on it.

Figure A

The location of the Microsoft Edge settings menu.

[設定]When you open the window[プロファイル]The page is displayed as the penultimate menu item[ブラウザー設定のインポート]The options are displayed (Figure B).

Figure B

Find your browser’s import menu.

[ブラウザ設定のインポート]Click to open a window where you can select what to import and what to import from (Figure C). Select Internet Explorer, or the browser whose settings you want to migrate to Edge, and select the checkboxes that are relevant to your needs.

Note: Importing a saved password into Edge from another browser may overwrite the Edge password with the imported one. If you have previously stored a password in Edge that is newer than your IE password, you may lose your password or[保存されたパスワード]You should consider clearing the check box.

Figure C

Import browser settings in Microsoft Edge.

[インポート]Click to start the process. Depending on the amount of browser data you are moving, it may take a few minutes for the screen shown in Figure D to appear.[完了]Click and you’re ready to use Edge in all browsers. Settings moved from Internet Explorer.

Figure D

It will be displayed when the import is completed.

How to change the default browser in Windows 10

If you’re using IE, it’s likely to be set as your default browser, so you’ll need to modify IE to avoid writing new settings to IE that need to be re-imported into Edge.

Open the Windows Settings app. this is,[スタート]The easiest way to do this is to click on the menu and move the mouse pointer straight up to open a pinned shortcut.[設定]With the open[アプリ]Find and click the menu item (Figure E).

Figure E

Windows 10 settings application[アプリ]Menu location.

[設定]of[アプリ]With the window open, on the left[デフォルトのアプリ]Find and click. Scroll down and click until the web browser appears to see a list of other installed browsers that you can set as the default (Figure F). If you select Edge, Windows 10 will automatically set it as your default browser.

Figure F

How to change the default browser in Windows 10.

