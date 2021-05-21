Pentagon technology annexes help emphasize the need for innovation, according to Pentagon technical experts.





The Pentagon’s top science and technology executives proposed a strategy and process tweak to help highlight the need to develop and integrate next-generation technologies at a hearing on Thursday.

Barbara McKiston, who is carrying out the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for research and engineering, has made a recommendation from the National Security Commission on artificial intelligence to add a technical annex to the defense strategy before the House Military Commission. The Services Cyber ​​and IT Subcommittee said it would be useful during the hearing. The hearing will take place while Congress is waiting for President Joe Biden’s first budget request to arrive on May 28.

McKistton said that technology annexes could emphasize the fact that science and technology play an important role, citing modernization.

NSCAI’s final report provides such annexes with a roadmap for designing, developing, fielding, and maintaining the key technologies needed to address the operational challenges identified in the strategy. It suggests that it should be included.

Other witnessing officials also provided ideas for overcoming the so-called valley of death. This has been a near-constant issue raised by lawmakers and raised by lawmakers regarding Pentagon innovation. Current planning, programming, budgeting, execution, or PPBE paradigms dating back to the 1960s often hinder innovation as they take more than two years to be included in the budget.

A February report, written by former Deputy Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy Bill Greenwalt and Hudson Institute Fellow Dan Pat, will quickly shift funding for PPBE to potential new innovations. Described as an inflexible structure that increases the difficulty of.

Dr. Philippe Perconti, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Research and Technology of the Army, said he would like to consider modifying the process to allow one minus funding from the year of execution or the year of execution.

According to Perconti, the problem is always trying to do something about execution to fully inform Congress of where we are heading and what we are doing with those resources. If. So go back to Congress and ask, perhaps quarterly or not, to explain where we’re heading and how our priorities are changing faster than later. I think we need to add more reports.

Christine Baldwin, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force in charge of science, technology and engineering acquisitions, technology and logistics, agreed with Percontis’ proposal and added that PPBE research is needed. She also advocated an increase in the ability to partner between various entities such as technicians, production, and maintenance groups that utilize separate budget accounts.

According to Baldwin, the ability to make shifts, and perhaps to understand and identify risks and sell them to move forward, is also very important. I find it very interesting if there are more opportunities to encourage collaboration.

Through interviews, McQuiston, including during questions on the Valley of Death issue, will allow recently launched departments to launch innovation management groups to consider factors that support and impede technology integration at the Pentagon. Was emphasized.

Therefore, people, processes, and technology will be what we are looking for to fully insert innovation, McKistton said.

