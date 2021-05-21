Epic Mega Sale is back with a big discount on notable PC games





Ars Technica

Today’s Dealmaster is starring the revival of Epic’s annual megasale. This includes notable PC game discounts. Similar to last year’s deal event, this sale also includes a regular coupon that gives you a $ 10 discount on eligible games priced at $ 14.99 or higher after an existing sale discount. You’ll need to sign in to your Epic Games account to access this feature, but once you use it, your coupon will be reset immediately and you’ll be able to use it the next time you buy a game that costs $ 15 or more. I will. There’s no way to stack multiple coupons in a single purchase, but according to Epic, anyone who pre-purchases a game that goes on sale will get $ 10 to accrue the coupon when the game goes on sale. You will get a refund. According to the company, the mega sale will continue until June 17th. The EpicGamesStore isn’t as robust and stock-rich as Steamand yet, but Valve’s storefront will launch its own summer sale in the coming weeks. Well-known titles such as former Ars Game of the Year winner Hades and Control, recent Ars Approved Loop Hero, Disco Elysium and Outer Wilds, blockbuster games such as Red Dead Redemption II, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, etc. , Some games we like are greatly discounted. In addition, NBA 2K21 is currently available for free until May 27th. On May 27th, Epic will roll out a new free game. Below, we have selected a sample with a greater discount than usual.

If you can’t think of adding more games to your backlog, you’ll find Apple’s Mac Mini, various iPad and Roku media streamers, Fitbit’s Sense smartwatches, microSD cards, portable batteries, etc. Sales are also included. You can see the complete summary below.

Note: Ars Technica can earn sales rewards from the links in this post through its affiliate program.

Dealmaster has launched its own newsletter! Sign up and receive a shorter, carefully selected list of the best tech deals in Webno Nonsense, directly in your inbox and often before you reach the Ars homepage.

Advertising

Expanded Top 10 Deals of the Day / 2020, Apple Mac mini with M1.

Samuel Axon

For laptops and desktops, the Apple Mac Mini (2020) mini desktop PC Apple M1, 8GB RAM, 256GB is available for $ 599.99 on Amazon (usually you’ll get a $ 670 discount at checkout). Lenovo ThinkBook 13s (Gen 2) laptop Intel Core i5-1135G7, 13.3 inch 2560×1600, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Lenovo for $ 724.99 (code used: THINKMEM21 usually $ 850). 27-inch Gigabyte M27Qgaming Monitor 2560×1440, IPS, 170 Hz, Amazon $ 309.99 FreeSync (usually $ 330). The AMD Ryzen 75800X8 core / 16 thread desktop processor costs $ 418.89 (usually $ 450) on Amazon. SK Hynix Gold P31 (500GB) PCIe NVMe Gen 3 built-in SSD is $ 63.74 on Amazon (15% clip coupon usually $ 75). SK Hynix Gold S31 (1TB) 2.5-inch 3D NAND built-in SSD is $ 89.25 on Amazon (15% clip coupon is usually $ 105). In the expansion / previous Ars 2020 Game of the Year Hades, he will assume the role of Hades’ son Zagreus. He is making the worst effort to bust out of his Underworld home to find a new home on Mount Olympus.

Super giant game

Video Game Deals Epic Mega Sale 2021: $ 10 off various PC games priced over $ 14.99 at the Epic Games Store (coupons renew upon use and discounts appear at checkout). Death Stranding (PC, Digital) at the Epic Games Store is $ 13.99 (Clip Epic Coupon, usually $ 60 discount at checkout). Hades (PC, Digital) is $ 9.99 at the Epic Games Store (clip Epic coupons, discounts are usually available at $ 25 checkout). Tony Hawk’s ProSkater 1 + 2 (PC, Digital) costs $ 15.99 at the Epic Games Store (clip Epic coupons, discounts are usually available for $ 40). Loop Hero (PC, Digital) is $ 4.99 at the Epic Games Store (clip epic coupon, usually $ 15 discount at checkout). Disco Elysium: Final Cut (PC, Digital) $ 19.99 at the Epic Games Store (clip Epic coupons, discounts are usually available for $ 40). The Tetris effect (PC, digital) is $ 16.79 at the Epic Games Store (clip Epic coupon, usually a $ 40 discount at checkout). Outer Wilds (PC, Digital) is $ 9.99 at the Epic Games Store (clip Epic coupon, usually $ 25 discount at checkout). Inside (PC, Digital) is $ 4.99 at the Epic Games Store (clip Epic coupons, discounts are usually $ 20 and appear at checkout). Messenger (PC, digital) costs $ 4.99 at the Epic Games Store (clip Epic coupons, discounts at checkout, usually $ 20 for Game Pass). Desperados III (PC, Digital) costs $ 14.99 at the Epic Games Store (clip Epic coupons, discounts at checkout, usually $ 50 for Game Pass). Extend / Loop Hero is one of our favorite games of 2021 so far. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) is $ 49.94 (usually $ 60) on Amazon and Target. Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch) is $ 44.99 (usually $ 60) on Amazon and Target. Persona 5 Strikers (Switch, PS4) costs $ 33 (usually $ 60) on Amazon and GameStop. Amazon, Target, and Walmart (usually $ 40) cost $ 29.99 for two (Xbox, PS4). Untitled Goose Game (Xbox, Digital) is available at Microsoft for $ 11.99 (usually $ 20). Spiritfarer (Xbox, PC, Digital) costs $ 20.09 on Microsoft (usually $ 30 on GamePass). The Horizon Chase Turbo (Xbox, digital) is Microsoft for $ 4.99 (usually $ 20). The last campfire (Xbox, digital) is Microsoft for $ 7.49 (usually $ 15). SnowRunner (Xbox, Digital) is Microsoft for $ 23.99 (usually $ 30 for a game pass). The gameplay focused on the sparse distribution of Death Stranding was disruptive, but the game itself looks great on the PC.

Kojima Productions / 505 Games

Expansion / Planet is a nature-themed board game that is not too complicated for young and inexperienced players.

Ars Technica

Game deal expansion / Roku Streaming Stick + 4K HDR media streamer.

Samuel Axon

Greater TV and Home Entertainment Deals / Fitbit’s Sense has all the sensors you can ask for a fitness tracker, especially with Fitbit’s premium membership, and deeper health insights and guidance than the Apple Watch offers. ..

Corey Gaskin / Ars Technica

Electronics sells the Apple Watch Series 6 (Red, 40mm) smartwatch on Amazon for $ 329 (usually $ 350). The Apple iPad Air (256GB) 10.9-inch tablet costs $ 669.99 (usually $ 700) on Amazon. Pre-order: Apple iPad Pro (128GB) 11-inch tablet at Wal-Mart for $ 749 (usually $ 799). Pre-order: Apple iPad Pro (256GB) 11-inch tablet at Wal-Mart for $ 849 (usually $ 899). The Fitbit Sense fitness smartwatch is $ 239.99 on Amazon (usually $ 275). Jabra Elite 85ttrue wireless noise canceling earphones are $ 179.99 (usually $ 215) on Amazon and Best Buy. The Garmin Forerunner 245 MusicGPS running watch costs $ 299.99 (usually $ 340) on Amazon, Target, and Garmin. The Garmin Forerunner 45GPS running watch costs $ 149.99 (usually $ 187) on Amazon, Target, and Garmin. CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB) Starter Pro Kit Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB RAM), Aluminum Case, Samsung EVO + (64GB) microSD Card, Power Supply, USB-C Power Switch, micro-HDMI-HDMI Cable (6ft), Amazon At $ 94.99 ($ ​​15 coupons usually clip $ 110). Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd generation) costs $ 199 (usually $ 249) for Target and Adorama. The Eufy RoboVac 30 Crobot Vacuum Cleaner costs $ 159.99 (usually $ 225) on Amazon. TP-Link Kasa KP303smart Wi-Fi Power Strip 3xAC, 2x USB-A, $ 24.99 on Amazon (usually $ 29). Expansion / Raspberry Pi 4.

Geoff Dunn

Accessories and other deals

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos