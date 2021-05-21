How Phantom Abyss differs from other roguelike games





A new platform roguelike game called Phantom Abyss began early access in June and seems to have a completely unique perspective in this genre.

Roguelike games seem to be gaining in popularity, and Phantom Abyss seems to bring a whole new perspective to adaptable genres. With Hades winning multiple Game of the Year awards and Returnal bringing high production value to third-person shooters in this genre, roguelike and procedural game fans have been hooked on many things. .. Currently, developer Team WIBY and publisher Devolver Digital are planning to release a completely unique roguelike experience in Early Access in June.

Phantom Abyss looks like a sophisticated Temple Run with platform and asynchronous multiplayer. Players emulate Indiana Jones, looking for relics and grabbing a whip before entering an ancient temple. The treasure is carefully protected by a room full of spike traps, wall darts, bottomless crevices and more. As you step further into the temple, the guardian of the relic can get angry, chase the player, and end the run with a well-placed attack. The phantoms of other players who have failed the temple may have previously followed the steps of fate, giving hints on where to find loot and where to avoid.

You may have to find the key to move forward, or you may have multiple blazer lights to open a special door. Whips help traversals and allow phantom abyss players to work on shelves essentially nearby. The player starts the run with three hearts, but the damage is so great that the phantom is forever trapped in the temple. Only one person can reach the relic and receive temple prizes. When someone completes the temple, it is permanently closed and the treasure glory cannot be reclaimed.

Phantom Abyss roguelike element

The most prominent roguelike mechanic in Phantom Abyss is a procedurally generated temple. Dying on a run means that the player cannot redo that particular temple. As a result, every attempt to reach the relic will have a completely new layout. Power-ups are also scattered throughout the temple and can be purchased with coins everywhere. Players can also choose a whip from a small selection before entering the temple. Like Returnal parasites, each whip has bonuses and debuffs. For example, a whip may provide a longer fighting distance, but it can also make the temple guardian more aggressive.

Phantom Abyss doesn’t seem to be a traditional roguelike game. There are no battles and there are no many unfavorable goals other than obtaining individual relics. When the player returns the relic to the hub area where he enters the temple, the new whip is unlocked, but there seems to be no other form of story than the asynchronous temple crawl. A word about the game that Phantom Abyss came to Steam Early Access in June and is still on the console.

